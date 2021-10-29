Oklahoma-Texas Tech: Three Keys to the Game

The Oklahoma defense brings down Kansas QB Jason Bean. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Defend the Fort

The fan base has spoken — every day, actually — and it is unanimous: it’s high time Oklahoma defend somebody again.

In their last four games, the Sooners have given up more total yards than what the opponent has been averaging.

Kansas State is averaging 360 yards per game, OU allowed 420. Texas is averaging 457, OU allowed 516. TCU is averaging 450, OU allowed 529. Kansas is averaging 334, OU allowed 412.

On the scoreboard, Kansas State is averaging 27 points per game, OU allowed 31. Texas is averaging 42 points, OU allowed 48. TCU is averaging 34, OU allowed 31. And Kansas is averaging 18, OU allowed 23.

Still, the Sooners have papered over many of their problems with furious finishes (Texas and Kansas) or fast starts (K-State and TCU) and remain undefeated.

Oklahoma’s defense has been a house of cards. It’s bound to fall sometime.

Texas Tech’s offense this week has a brand new interim head coach, so anything goes.

The Sooners need to finally put together a complete defensive performance as they begin the backstretch of the schedule.

Caleb Williams points to where he's about to throw his first interception. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Play Turnover Free

OU ranks 20th in the nation in giveaways. That includes just three lost fumbles.

Caleb Williams learned last week at Kansas that he can’t always trust his golden arm. The other team has scholarship athletes, too, and one of them cost Williams his first career interception on what should have been an easy check-down to Kennedy Brooks.

If Williams can continue to avoid the interceptions that plagued Spencer Rattler (he threw five picks and five TDs against FBS competition this year), then the Sooners will continue to thrive.

Texas Tech, however, ranks second in the Big 12 Conference with seven interceptions (Baylor leads the league with eight) and fourth with 10 total takeaways.

Given that Oklahoma’s defense may struggle again, field position and momentum plays will be paramount to not giving the Red Raiders a jolt.

Keep the turnovers at a minimum, and the Sooners have a chance to operate at an efficient level.

Delarrin Turner-Yell OU Athletics

Stay Healthy

The finishing stretch of three straight ranked opponents — No. 16 Baylor, No. 22 Iowa State and No. 15 Oklahoma State — is brutal. Two of the three are on the road. Those are the top three defenses in the Big 12.

But if the Sooners can get out of Tech healthy, and into their one open date, then they may be equipped with some returning players — and lots of added depth — for that rugged stretch.

Lincoln Riley has been tight-lipped when it comes to revealing any injury news. But he said defensive tackle Jalen Redmond is expected back this week. Receivers Mario Williams and Mike Woods could be back Saturday.

Others — like wideout Theo Wease, receiver Cody Jackson, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, nickel back Jeremiah Criddell, cornerback D.J. Graham and cornerback Woodi Washington — are further away from getting back.

Get past Saturday with no new injuries, and the last quarter of the regular season becomes a little more manageable.

