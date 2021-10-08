Oklahoma-Texas: Three Keys to the Game

Run to live, live to run ... Big play in a big moment ... Welcome back.

Kennedy Brooks OU Athletics

Run to Live, Live to Run

It’s an old and time-tested adage that can’t be denied: the team that runs the football better in this series wins the game.

Over the last two decades, 19 of the last 20 winners of the Red River Rivalry was also the team that had more rushing yards.

And there’s the rub for Oklahoma.

The Sooners come into the Cotton Bowl averaging just 155.0 yards per game on the ground. That’s 75th in the nation.

Texas counters with a rushing offense — keyed by superstar running back Bijan Robinson — that goes for 265.8 yards per game. That’s fifth nationally.

Then again, there’s a flip side.

Oklahoma’s run defense in 2021 allows only 79.4 yards per game. That’s No. 7 in the nation.

Texas’ run defense, meanwhile, allows just 170.0 yards per game. That ranks 93rd.

So is Texas’ irresistible ground game better than OU’s immovable run defense? Or is the Sooners’ anemic run game better than Texas’ awful run defense?

David Ugwoegbu Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Big Play in a Big Moment

Who will be this year’s Roy Williams? Or Damien Williams? Is there a Jordan Shipley in the bunch? Or a Fozzy Whittaker? What about David King or Jamell Fleming or Mark Andrews? Or Rodrique Wright or Chris Whaley or Aaron Ross?

That’s just a sampling of the names who have turned in game-winning, game-saving or game-changing plays over the last 20 years in the Cotton Bowl.

Emotions run so high, players try so hard, and fans cheer so loud, that big plays — especially long, unexpected touchdowns of the stunning, momentum-swinging variety — are the norm.

The winning team almost always has one. The losing team does occasionally, but more often than not faces an uphill climb because they’ve given up a big one, too.

Last year, the stunner wasn’t a touchdown, but instead came on two effort plays on special teams by the Sooners.

First, David Ugwoegbu blocked and recovered a punt, setting up an OU touchdown. Then in overtime, noseguard Perrion Winfrey switched places with Isaiah Thomas at the last second and blocked Cameron Dicker’s chip shot field goal.

Something huge — or weird, or unusual, but completely unexpected — will happen again on Saturday, and whichever team delivers the big play will suddenly gain a massive edge.

Lincoln Riley Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome Back

After a record-low attendance at last year’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cotton Bowl will be packed again this season, back at full capacity.

It’s easily one of the most glorious settings in all of American sport, a stadium hued burnt orange on one side and crimson on the other, one fan base or the other constantly screaming or booing or complaining or cheering.

Most of the contestants in last year’s game didn’t play the year before, so Saturday will be a new experience for them.

Texas has an older, more mature roster. That might help the Longhorns. UT also has a new coaching staff, which seems to be keeping everyone in Austin from getting too uptight.

There’s a lot of pressure on both of these programs right now. Which one handles it better?

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.