Oklahoma-Texas: X-Factors

For the 117th time, Oklahoma and Texas will meet on Saturday morning. Ahead of the contest, the SI Sooners staff takes a look at the key matchups that could tilt the matchup in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

John Hoover: The Heat

Although the heavy thunderstorms expected throughout last week's game at Kansas State never materialized, there's no getting away from Saturday's forecast in Dallas: Hot, hot, hot. By the end of the game, it's projected to be 93 degrees with near 30 percent humidity. As the visiting team, Oklahoma will be in the sun, so OU's fitness and hydration (and maybe cooling fans) will be a big piece of the puzzle for the Sooners to perform in the fourth quarter. Texas' offense is predicated on establishing a physical running game, so the OU defense could be especially taxed. Getting off the field on third downs becomes even more significant on a hot day, so the Sooners will need to be way better than they were last week at forcing Texas to punt.

Ryan Chapman: Interior Pass Rush

The Oklahoma defensive line going up against the Texas offensive line should be the biggest mismatch in this game, but the Sooners need to perform much better than they did a week ago in Manhattan. A big key to that will be the play of nose guard Perrion Winfrey. Regardless of if he is being held or not, Winfrey must be a factor if OU wants to pin the ‘Horns behind the chains. Quarterback Casey Thompson can string out plays with his legs if he feels pressure off the edge, but pushing the pocket into his face will make it that much harder for Thompson to escape and extend plays with his legs. Getting a hand on running back Bijan Robinson early and behind the line of scrimmage will be essential as well. Robinson is going to break his fair share of tackles, but if the Sooners can get hands on him early behind the line of scrimmage, they’ll be able to limit his damage at the second level.

Josh Callaway: Tight Ends in the Passing Game

Amazingly, Oklahoma has not had true consistency in getting the tight ends (specifically Austin Stogner and Brayden Willis) going in the passing game. They’ve both had flashes and made nice plays, but neither has had a big game where it feels like they are really dominating. For the Sooners offense to be rolling at the level it is capable of, Spencer Rattler has to be working the middle of the field with these big, athletic targets. It is seemingly such a huge advantage that Oklahoma possesses but it hasn’t really been utilized yet - this is the time to get that element of the offense going in a major way.