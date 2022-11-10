Skip to main content

Oklahoma to Wear Alternate Uniforms Against West Virginia

The Sooners will once again don the "Rough Rider" uniform set this weekend in Morgantown.

They’re back.

After ditching the home version of the “Rough Rider” alternate uniforms this season in favor of the Prentice Gautt “Unity” set, Oklahoma is bringing back the road version of the ensemble this weekend against West Virginia.

Somewhat strangely, this marks yet another occurrence of the Sooners busting out their alternates against West Virginia as they have in all but one matchup (2017) between the two programs since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.

This uniform set will be the same combination that Oklahoma wore the last time they traveled to Morgantown, WV in 2018 - a 59-56 win for the Sooners. OU did not travel to West Virginia in 2020 due to a COVID-19 game cancellation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Oklahoma wore the visiting “Rough Rider” uniforms in their road contest at Kansas - a 35-23 Sooners’ victory.

FB - Eric Gray, Rough Rider

Eric Gray

According to OU uniform guru Twitter account Sooner Tracker, Oklahoma is a perfect 9-0 when wearing some variation of the cream uniform set.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and West Virginia is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Morgantown and will be broadcast on FS1. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Dede Westbrook WVU
Football

SI Tickets: Oklahoma Fans May Witness Another Offensive Explosion in Morgantown

By John E. Hoover
Brent Venables - KU2
Football

How to Watch: Oklahoma at West Virginia

By Ross Lovelace
Drake Stoops - Baylor 2
Football

At Oklahoma, Brent Venables Wants 'a Whole Locker Room Full of Guys' Like Drake Stoops

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jalen Redmond, Blake Shapen, Baylor Bears
Football

Oklahoma's Defense Continuing to Build 'Four-Down Mindset' in Final Three Games

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Dillon Gabriel
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 157

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables-Iowa State
Football

Brent Venables: Inexperience on the Defense is Holding Oklahoma Back

By John E. Hoover
Isaiah Coe
Football

Where Oklahoma's Run Defense Can Improve After Baylor Meltdown

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia Mountaineers
Football

Oklahoma's Secondary Preparing to Face Familiar Challenge With West Virginia's Offense

By Ryan Chapman