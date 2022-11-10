Oklahoma to Wear Alternate Uniforms Against West Virginia

They’re back.

After ditching the home version of the “Rough Rider” alternate uniforms this season in favor of the Prentice Gautt “Unity” set, Oklahoma is bringing back the road version of the ensemble this weekend against West Virginia.

Somewhat strangely, this marks yet another occurrence of the Sooners busting out their alternates against West Virginia as they have in all but one matchup (2017) between the two programs since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.

This uniform set will be the same combination that Oklahoma wore the last time they traveled to Morgantown, WV in 2018 - a 59-56 win for the Sooners. OU did not travel to West Virginia in 2020 due to a COVID-19 game cancellation.

Last season, Oklahoma wore the visiting “Rough Rider” uniforms in their road contest at Kansas - a 35-23 Sooners’ victory.

According to OU uniform guru Twitter account Sooner Tracker, Oklahoma is a perfect 9-0 when wearing some variation of the cream uniform set.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and West Virginia is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Morgantown and will be broadcast on FS1.