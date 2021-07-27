Oklahoma Trio Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey were named to the preseason watch list for the most outstanding defensive player.

Three members of the Oklahoma defense continue to rake in the preseason honors.

Linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas were all named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The trophy is handed out annually to the best defensive player in college football.

A year ago, Winfrey and Thomas led Oklahoma’s revamped defensive line, helping make the unit one of the best in college football.

Thomas’ eight sacks in 2020 led defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to heap the praises on the talented lineman last year, claiming that he should have gotten Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

While Thomas dominated on the edge, junior college transfer Winfrey got acclimated to top end football as the season progressed, causing major problems at the heart of offensive lines.

Bonitto then brought the heat from the edge, leading Oklahoma with 8.5 sacks, and his play was recognized by Pro Football Focus when they named him a First Team All-American at the end of last season, and their No. 4-ranked player in all of college football headed into the 2021 season.

Sooners have won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy two times, as Roy Williams won the award in 2001, and then Derrick Strait won it in 2003.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.