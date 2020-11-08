Poll Data: Oklahoma rises to No. 18, Notre Dame up to No. 2 after toppling Clemson

A workmanlike victory over Kansas didn't do much for Oklahoma's stock in the AP poll, but it's safe to say that the Sooners are poised to keep climbing should they continue to play the dominant brand of football that they've demonstrated over the past three weeks.

After putting up 62 points for the second consecutive contest, the Sooners jumped one spot from No. 19 to No. 18 in Sunday's poll. They trail a pair of conference foes in No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Iowa State. No. 21 Texas is the fourth and final Big 12 team in the top 25.

Meanwhile, the voters took notice of Notre Dame's double-overtime victory over Clemson. After toppling the ACC's perennial juggernaut 47-40 in South Bend, the Fighting Irish rise to No. 2 and earn two first-place votes in this week's poll. Dabo Swinney's Tigers fall from their No. 1 pedestal to No. 4, ceding the top spot in the land to Alabama. The Crimson Tide are first on 59 of 62 ballots despite an open date. No. 3 Ohio State claims one first-place vote, and Texas A & M rounds out the top 5 after blowing out South Carolina.

A statement victory over Georgia elevates Kyle Trask and the Florida Gators to No. 6, as they leapfrog No. 7 Cincinnati. BYU is the nation's only 8-0 team, and comes in at No. 8. New to the top 10 are No. 9 Miami, which owns a three-game winning streak, and No. 10 Indiana. After pounding Michigan 38-21, the Hoosiers are beginning to assert themselves as a dark horse in the College Football Playoff race behind star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. It's the highest ranking the school has achieved in over half a century.

New to the rankings this week are No. 23 Northwestern and No. 25 Louisiana. The Liberty Flames, owners of the nation's longest winning streak (9 games), rose three spots to No. 22.

