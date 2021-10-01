Oklahoma Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Kansas State Matchup

A position change headlines some minor movement in No. 6-ranked Oklahoma’s published depth chart ahead of their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Jordan Mukes, previously listed at safety, has been moved to cornerback, per the depth chart release.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound true freshman hasn’t featured much since OU’s first two contests against Tulane and Western Carolina, and perhaps the position change will open a pathway to more playing time, though he is listed as the third option at both corner spots.

Safety Justin Harrington doesn’t appear on the depth chart again. There was some speculation that he may be another player who is moved to a different role in the secondary after he was seen warming up with the nickel backs on Saturday ahead of the contest against West Virginia, but no move was made official per the depth chart.

Nickel Jeremiah Criddell is also not listed on the depth chart after he didn’t suit up for the West Virginia game. Billy Bowman and Justin Broiles will split the duties at nickel again in Criddell’s absence.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman is listed as the third mike linebacker, continuing to give optimism that he will indeed suit up for the Sooners on Saturday, but defensive tackle Jalen Redmond is also still listed as a starter despite Redmond not playing against West Virginia.

Wide receiver Cody Jackson was not listed on the depth chart after Lincoln Riley confirmed he would miss the Kansas State game due to a “medical issue” on Tuesday.

With cornerback Woodi Washington still injured, D.J. Graham and Jaden Davis will start opposite each other, with Latrell McCutchin and Joshua Eaton rotating in as backups.

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Wildcats is slated for 2:30 p.m. from Manhattan on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

