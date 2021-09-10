Oklahoma-Western Carolina: One Big Thing

Any improvement the Sooners show this week against the Catamounts has to start up front on the offensive line.

Frankly, there’s not much to be gleaned from a 60-point victory over a struggling FCS team. If, in fact, that's how it ends up.

But Bill Bedenbaugh and Lincoln Riley have standards for the Oklahoma offensive line play. The seven who played across the front in last week’s 40-35 win over Tulane did not reach that standard.

“There were some really bright spots the other day,” Riley said on Thursday. “But really interested to see — I think this game will tell us a lot about, as we coach and push these guys the way we have, who’s responding, who’s making that jump, who’s getting better, who can we bank on, you know, when something happens in a game, we come back and correct it. They’re going to get that done and be better because of it.”

Riley expects sophomore center Andrew Raym closer to full strength after missing practice time last week. He said senior transfer Robert Congel played well in that spot last week and isn’t sure yet who gets the nod.

“You could tell, it wasn’t his first game,” Riley said. “I mean, he’s played a lot of ball and I think that showed up.”

Riley also said right guard Chris Murray played well except for a couple of false start penalties. Perhaps Raym or Congel could see time at guard. And Erik Swenson, a two-year starter at tackle, backed up both guard positions last week.

In addition to those four, Riley and Bedenbaugh want to see more efficiency out of left guard Quentin Hayes and right tackle Tyrese Robinson, and sophomore left tackle Anton Harrison needs to be better than he was last week or could give up snaps to junior transfer Wanya Morris.

“Those seven, then I think Wanya is starting to do some good things, those eight, you’d probably like to have a chance to play kind of regardless of how it goes. And we’ll just have to see after that. But I would anticipate seeing all eight of those guys.”

After that, as the scoreboard tilts throughout the evening, others, like freshmen tackles Savion Byrd and Cullen Montgomery, junior guard Brey Walker, redshirt freshman tackle Aaryn Parks, senior center Ian McIver, senior tackle Finley Felix, redshirt freshman guard Nate Anderson and sophomore tackle Marcus Alexander could see action.

Byrd is listed as the backup at both right and left tackle, so if he performs well, it’s conceivable he could earn his way to more snaps — and possibly a climb up the depth chart.

The Sooners are listed by OddsShark as a 46.5-point favorite, and are predicted to cover that. But the final outcome isn't what Riley is looking for. He wants to see progress over Week 1.

“I think this will be an important week, coming back and watching this tape after the game to evaluating who really took those steps,” Riley said. “I think it will go a long way towards, as we get non-conference over and start getting into conference in what that o-line is going to look like.”

