Oklahoma Wide Receiver Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Honors

True freshman wide receiver Mario Williams became the second Sooner this year to be named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

An Oklahoma wide receiver was recognized for his big day on Saturday.

True freshman wide receiver Mario Williams was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday, joining his quarterback Caleb Williams as the two Sooners to earn the honor this season.

Against Texas Tech, Mario Williams led the Sooners with six targets, hauling in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. He finished third on the team Saturday, averaging 20.0 yards per catch.

The Tampa, FL, native set the tone early, working through a scramble drill to nab Oklahoma’s first touchdown of the game.

Mario Williams initially got open in the middle of Oklahoma’s end zone, but Caleb Williams had to evade pressure in the backfield. Mario Williams never gave up on the play, however, working back toward the right pylon at the back of the end zone, and Caleb Williams rewarded his efforts with a 22-yard touchdown strike.

The 100-yard performance was a career-high for Mario Williams, essentially doubling his previous best output of 49 receiving yards in Oklahoma’s second game of the season against Western Carolina.

Mario Williams has had a solid freshman campaign to date, as he is second on the team in both receptions (29) and yards (319) as the Sooners prepare to attack their November slate.

