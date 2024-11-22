All Sooners

Oklahoma Wide Receiver to Miss Alabama Clash

The Sooners will be down a playmaker against the No. 7-ranked Crimson Tide. 

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against No. 7 Alabama. 

He was listed as doubtful on Wednesday’s SEC Availability Report, but was downgraded on Thursday. 

Fellow receiver Jalil Farooq is now questionable. 

Farooq wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s report. 

Both receivers returned in OU’s last outing against Missouri, but Burks exited the game in the final minute after absorbing a massive hit from the Tiger defense. 

Center Joshua Bates is still doubtful, and running back Jovantae Barnes is still questionable. 

Running back Gavin Sawchuk is not on the report again, neither is offensive tackle Michael Tarquin, as both are expected to be available against the Crimson Tide. 

Receivers Jaydon Gibson and Andrew Anthony are also out as expected, as are defensive backs Kendal Dolby and Gentry Williams. 

Offensive tackles Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton are also out, as expected. 

