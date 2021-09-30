Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims' Lack of TDs 'a Little Frustrating' as Passing Game Struggles

Mims set a Big 12 freshman record for TD catches last year, but his move to slot receiver and other factors have led to fewer trips to the end zone this year.

One of the many pervasive narratives around Oklahoma football this season is that wide receiver Marvin Mims isn’t having a good year.

While it’s true that the dynamic sophomore from Frisco, TX, has just 10 catches in the Sooners’ first four games and isn’t seeing the same volume of opportunities he got down the stretch of his freshman season, he is actually not all that far off the statistical pace he established in 2020.

“I’ve been perfectly fine,” Mims said this week as the No. 6-ranked Sooners prepare to visit Kansas State. “I’ll do anything for this team to help us win. Whatever Coach (Lincoln) Riley calls, I'm behind him 100 percent.”

Through four games, Mims is on pace to catch 30 passes in the regular season. He was co-leader on the team last year with 37. He also led the Sooners with 610 yards last season, and is on pace for 579 this season.

Where Mims — and quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the OU offensive line, and the whole passing operation in Norman — fall short is in the end zone. As a freshman, he set the record for Big 12 Conference rookies with nine touchdown catches.

So far this year, Mims — a second-team preseason All-American — has zero TDs.

“I mean, it's a little frustrating, if I'm being honest,” Mims said, “but at the same time, it's more frustrating because we're not putting up as many points as we're used to.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Mims played primarily outside last season, meaning he faced a lot of man-to-man coverage. He averaged a team-best 16.5 yards per catch and emerged over the second half of the season as Rattler’s most dangerous option.

After scoring a long touchdown in his debut against Missouri State, he scored twice in the home loss to Kansas State, then reached the end zone again versus Texas.

The following week, after an open date, Mims caught four passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns at TCU, scored against Kansas, caught three passes for 65 yards against Oklahoma State, and finished with a flourish — career-high seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. He also scored on his one catch, a 27-yarder, against Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

But this season, Mims has moved to the slot receiver position. He finds himself working against more zone coverages, and defenses sometimes switch off between deep safeties, nickel safeties and sometimes even linebackers.

While Mims has a decided athletic advantage in most of those situations, he still needs to be open — and Rattler still needs to throw it to him. The entire operation has had various glitches throughout the first four games.

He started fast with five catches for 117 yards against Tulane, but he caught just one pass against Western Carolina, and then had two receptions in each of the last two games against Nebraska and West Virginia.

Mims said being in the slot in and of itself isn’t a hindrance.

“Honestly, I'm liking it,” he said. “I really like the slot position. I played it in high school a majority of the time toward the end of my high school career, and even right now I'm liking it a lot. Right now, they actually have me playing a little bit of both. Haven't really seen that as much but it's definitely there. I'm really liking the transition.”

Rattler has had less consistent pass protection in the early stages of 2021. Having less time to throw has affected Rattler’s willingness to stand in the pocket and wait for receivers to break open deep. With Mims in the center of the field more frequently, he just has more defenders around him. And with the Sooners’ inability to sustain a threat running the football, defenses have played with two deep safeties more often.

“I think mostly it's the coverages teams are playing against us,” Mims said. “I mean, we have plays in that'll work for sure, have worked in the past. But basically, I think it's just the coverages we're running into.”

“He’s played well,” Riley said. “You know, he’s a guy that we certainly want to continue to find ways to get the ball in his hands. And a lot of ways, in our offensive slot, gives you some unique opportunities to do that.

“We’ve had a lot of things dialed up for him that just haven't, you know, we just didn’t quite hit on a couple play-actions the other night. … A couple of times that we had Marvin dialed up, you know, he was open and we just didn't quite have it or we've missed a read or missed a throw or whatever.”

Mims and the Sooners face an unfriendly environment on Saturday when they take on K-State in Manhattan. It’s OU’s first road game of the year, and, hostile or not, it sounds like both the coaches and players are ready to welcome a few weeks away from home.

That’s especially true for Mims, whose first year in college was played before 25-percent capacity crowds last year.

“Honestly, I've been looking forward to more away games than I have home games, just because to have the crowd against you and stuff like that,” he said. “I think that's a really neat opportunity.

“It's gonna be different. They're gonna be in there roaring, especially since we're Oklahoma. We're gonna get everybody's best when we go there, especially from the fans. They're gonna start saying stuff and we've gotta keep locked in on the field and do what we do.”

