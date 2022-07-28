Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Yet another major award watch list for Oklahoma’s No. 1 receiver.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims has been selected to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday, his third major award watch list selection in the last two weeks.

The Hornung Award is given annually to the “most versatile” player in college football, first being handed out in 2010.

Mims was previously added to the docket for both the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the best pass catcher, and the Wuerffel Trophy, presented annually to the player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Entering his third season in Norman, Mims looks ready to have his best year yet with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel after a productive first two campaigns with the Sooners.

In 24 career games, Mims has caught 69 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns - leading Oklahoma in receiving yardage both years.

Should he do enough to earn the honor, he would be the first OU player to do so and just the second in Big 12 history after West Virginia’s Tavon Austin took it home in 2012.

Mims and the Sooners begin their season in just over five weeks on Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.