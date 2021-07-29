Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Placed on Hornung Award Watch List

The Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile high-level performer in college football.

Watch list season is still rolling and another Sooner has received recognition for the year ahead with sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims being placed on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.

The Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile high-level performer in college football. While typically won by a wide receiver, it has been won by running backs and defensive players in previous years.

Mims was a smash hit in his freshman season breaking the Oklahoma freshman record with nine receiving touchdowns. He was the first Sooner receiver to ever be named an FWAA freshman All-American and was also named so by both The Athletic and ESPN.

His 37 receptions for 610 yards along with the nine touchdowns were good enough to land him on the second team All-Big 12 and also place him on the 2021 preseason All-Big 12 first team.

Simply put, Mims was fantastic in his first year in the crimson and cream and the expectations are very high for what he could be in year two with quarterback Spencer Rattler. More than likely, the highlights will be plentiful as he continues to be one of the most fun players to watch in the sport.

The Hornung Award began in 2010 and has never been won by an Oklahoma player. West Virginia's Tavon Austin is the only Big 12 player to win it back in 2012.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the honor last season. Smith, of course, was also the recipient of the Heisman Trophy.

