Oklahoma WR Mike Woods, Once a Die-Hard Texas Fan, 'Excited' for Red River Showdown Debut

Woods has caught 20 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns so far this season after transferring over from Arkansas.

This week marks the return of one of college football’s best rivalries when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns link up at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown.

For fans, coaches, players and media this is one of the most unique and fun games to be a part of that the sport has to offer, with many citing it as a truly one-of-a-kind tradition that has to be experienced to truly appreciate.

For one current Sooner who will be making their OU-Texas debut, it will have even more significance than usual.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods has become a key contributor on the Sooners offense this season after transferring over from Arkansas and is certainly expected to play a large role in this weekend’s game.

Despite spending his previous three college seasons in the SEC with the Razorbacks, Woods is very familiar with the Red River Showdown because, believe it or not, he grew up a massive Longhorns fan.

“I’m hesitant to say this, but growing up, I was a Texas fan,” Woods said in a zoom call with the media this week. “I’m talking about my room was painted burnt orange and Texas stuff all over and all that.”

Woods, a Texas native who went to high school just over two hours away from Austin, expressed a strong excitement to get to participate in the game he had watched as a fan growing up.

Mike Woods Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

“I’m just looking forward to seeing what the hype is about,” Woods said. “This game is talked about year-round. It’s been getting talked about since I got to Oklahoma. So I’m just excited to see what the hype is about. I want to run out there and see the split between the burnt orange and the crimson. So I’m just excited to experience it.”

While Woods knows the focus is on winning the game and doing what is necessary to do that, he admitted he will do everything he can to soak in the moment of stepping foot inside the iconic Cotton Bowl and the pageantry of the rivalry.

“I like to be in the moment, usually, so when I get there and we get to the stadium, I’m gonna walk the field, I’m gonna look at all the details in the stadium and stuff,” Woods said.

“I’m gonna take it all in but when it’s time to get locked in, I’m gonna be locked in and I’m a be ready to do my job.”

Through the first five games of the season, Woods has hauled in 20 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns with his production seeing an uptick as the season has gone on.

Now, he looks to continue that success into the Sooners’ biggest rivalry matchup of the year on Saturday against the team he loved as a kid.

But Oklahoma fans shouldn’t worry about a potential lack of intensity, for Woods assured everyone that those feelings of love toward the Longhorns are a thing of the past.

“Obviously, I’m not a Texas fan any more,” Woods said.

