Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Tweets He's 'Back Active' as Sooners Prepare for Baylor

OU wideout has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but sounds like he might be available for the big game this week in Waco.

Lincoln Riley might not be all that eager to announce his players’ injury status, but that doesn’t necessarily prevent them from doing it on social media.

The Oklahoma coach might have another weapon in the arsenal this week when the No. 8-ranked Sooners travel to Waco, TX, to take on No. 13 Baylor, as wide receiver Mike Woods posted to Twitter that he’s “back active.”

Woods has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, but apparently found an opportunity to heal up during the Sooners’ open date last week.

Woods, an offseason arrival from Arkansas via the transfer portal, is currently fourth on the team with 25 catches for 294 yards and has scored two touchdowns for his new team this season.

Woods, a senior who played three seasons in Fayetteville, has played in seven games this year and still has an additional season of eligibility next year if he chooses to use it.