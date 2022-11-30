Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Officially Announces Intention to Transfer

Make it official.

After reports early in the week that Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease was going to enter the transfer portal, Wease made that official on Wednesday.

“Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here,” Wease wrote on Twitter. “I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they are building in Norman is going to be special.

“With that being said, after numerous prayers and multiple conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.”

A 5-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, Wease showed flashes throughout his time in Norman but never was able to quite find the footing as a week-in, week-out playmaker due to injuries and limited touches.

After a productive 2020 campaign where he tied for the team-lead in receptions, he missed essentially the entire 2021 season due to injury.

This season, the Texas product battled for targets with other OU pass-catchers finishing with 19 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns - but did save his best game for his last in an OU uniform.

In last Saturday’s regular season finale against Texas Tech, Wease made three catches for 123 yards including a 61-yard touchdown.

With still two years of eligibility remaining, there will likely be quite a market for Wease with his high recruiting profile and flashes of brilliance throughout his time with the Sooners.

Wease joins defensive back Jordan Mukes as the first two Oklahoma players to formally announce their intention to enter the transfer portal this week.