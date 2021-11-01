Oklahoma's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranked in the Top 10

After suffering a few decommitments this summer, OU's 2022 class is back on track and among the best in the country.

The Oklahoma Sooners are holding strong on the recruiting trail.

In Sports Illustrated All-American’s new class rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, the Sooners check in with the No. 10-ranked class in the country.

Currently, OU has 16 players verbally committed for the 2022 class, with the recent additions of elite defensive line talent Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and top in-state prospect Gentry Williams giving the Sooners the latest jolt of momentum.

The SIAA class rankings are weighted toward commits in premium positions like quarterbacks, offensive and defensive line talent, wide receivers and defensive backs.

Due to how Lincoln Riley handles recruiting the quarterback position, essentially landing the top guy in the country every other year, the Sooners likely won’t have an elite quarterback recruit this cycle to shoot the recruiting class up the rankings. Riley already has his guy for 2023, however, as Los Alamitos, CA, quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to the Sooners back in July.

Oklahoma also won’t have a major haul at wide receiver after Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson all decommitted from OU. But the Sooners view 5-star athlete Raleek Brown as a wide receiver, despite his versatility to be an impact play maker at running back as well.

Joining Brownlow-Dindy along the defensive line are Baltimore, MD, product Derrick Moore and Cedric Roberts out of Pflugerville, TX.

Linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis, as well as defensive backs Robert Spears-Jennings, Jayden Rowe and Xavion Brice round out the current commits on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensively, OU also has verbal pledges from speedy running back Gavin Sawchuk, offensive linemen Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton and Demetrius Hunter, and tight ends Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms.

There is still time to add on further to the class, as the early signing period is a month and a half away.

The Sooners trailed the No. 7-ranked Texas Longhorns as far as having the top rated class in the Big 12, and West Virginia also made an appearance, slotting in at No. 23.

Oklahoma was however ranked behind three SEC teams in Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M, as the Sooners will have to take their recruiting game to yet another level to keep up with the talented rosters in their new conference.

