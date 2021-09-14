Oklahoma's '21 Freshmen, Challenged Like No Other, Have Exceeded Expectations So Far

Not only did the pandemic shutdown profoundly affect this year's freshman, it also created major obstacles for the 2020 class that are only now being revealed.

NORMAN — After two games, the bottom line is that there is something special about Oklahoma’s 2021 freshman class.

Good football players, yes, as evidenced by the number of first-year players already in the Sooners’ lineup. The future, to be sure, looks bright.

But OU coach Lincoln Riley thinks it runs deeper than that, and probably all started during the pandemic.

On National Signing Day in December, Riley tried to explain how the small but talented class of 16 newcomers came together.

“You can already feel that group is kind of like, ‘Man we’ve been through something together already,’ ” Riley said at the time. “It’s like they’ve already experienced adversity together and have found a way through it, which normally bonds people together.”

Billy Bowman

Whether it’s Latrell McCutchin starting at cornerback or Billy Bowman starting at nickel back or Ethan Downs chasing down a speedy quarterback from all the way across the field or Danny Stutsman leading his team in tackles (by a lot) or quarterback Caleb Williams posting both the team’s longest run and longest pass or any of the number of Sooner first-years who stood out against Tulane or Western Carolina, this freshman class is further along than most.

“I think talent-wise,” Riley said in February, “I would say these guys are at — or maybe a couple of them even ahead of — what we thought they could be.”

“These guys are a little more advanced,” senior Isaiah Thomas said in August.

Ethan Downs

On Saturday night, after 14 of the 16 newcomers in the 2021 recruiting class (plus a walk-on) saw time in a 76-0 win over Western Carolina, Riley acknowledged plenty of good football — but also offered some caution.

“It's too soon,” Riley said. “I mean they're doing some good things, which we fully expected that they would. But this thing such a long journey.”

Williams was obviously the most visible, taking over at QB for Spencer Rattler to open the third quarter and delivering a 59-yard run and a 57-yard pass.

But the real stars of the night were on defense.

Danny Stutsman

Stutsman and Downs both delivered high-impact plays. Those included a forceful, fourth-down tackle for loss and a ridiculous chase-down of WCU quarterback Carlos Davis that forced a fumble. Stutsman, meanwhile, also forced a fumble and led the Sooners with eight tackles.

“Those are two kids that we've found out pretty quick, you know what you're going to get out of them in terms of effort and physicality — and they go,” Riley said. “There’s not a hesitation that sometimes you get with some freshmen. I mean, they go and they're both physical players and aggressive players. So they both have really, really bright futures here. They did some really nice things tonight. You love seeing the aggression at a young age and they certainly both have that.”

Latrell McCutchin

McCutchin started at cornerback opposite Woodi Washington. Bowman started his second straight game at nickel, although he also sustained an undisclosed injury. Junior college transfer Isaiah Coe had the first sack of the night.

Defensive backs Damond Harmon and Jordan Mukes played well in the second half and combined for five tackles. Defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam had a couple of stops. Clayton Smith didn’t register any official stats but, after recovering a fumble in the opener, played extensively for the second game in a row.

The competition will get tougher from here, starting Saturday against Nebraska. Rotations will thin out and substitutions will dwindle. Fewer freshman will see playing time. But don’t be surprised to see several playing deep into the season. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch agreed that this year’s youngsters are more advanced than most classes.

“I think several of them are,” Grinch said. “I think Latrell McCutchin is coming on. Ethan Downs is someone we’ve been excited about since Day One. Danny Stutsman is another one. Clayton Smith has played quite a bit of football already, which is good.”

Mario Williams

Alongside Caleb Williams on offense, Mario Williams led the team in receiving for the second straight game. Cody Jackson caught three passes for 31 yards. Jalil Farooq, who hasn’t played a game in almost two years, got in and got a deep target. And Savion Byrd played a lot at left tackle in the second half.

On signing day in February, Riley remarked again on the challenges the 2021 class faced that no other recruiting class in history did. Because of the shutdown and the NCAA dead period, some even signed with the Sooners without ever having met their future coaches or even visiting campus.

“They started to form bonds despite not being able to come on official visits together,” Riley said then. “ … Like, seeing them and talking to them and hugging them, it honestly felt weird. It's hard to explain.”

Grinch also said fans are seeing quite a bit of carryover now from how the pandemic affected the 2020 freshman class. It’s why so many second-year players are finally seeing the field. Last year’s early enrollees had just one spring practice before the shutdown, and summer workouts were an impossible mess. After a truncated training camp, their non-conference schedule consisted of just one game, Missouri State. Then came an 0-2 start in Big 12 play.

Cody Jackson

That’s one reason why cornerback D.J. Graham and defensive tackle Joshua Ellison and cornerback Josh Eaton and linebacker Shane Whitter and defensive end Reggie Grimes and safety Bryson Washington and cornerback Justin Harrington and receiver Brian Darby and H-back Jackson Sumlin and linebacker Joseph Wete and receiver Trevon West have all gotten significant snaps early this year, where last year most of them didn’t.

“There were very few opportunities to get those guys in there a year ago,” Grinch said. “You mention those redshirt guys — you’re sitting there four or five weeks into the season and you hadn’t seen them play games.

“One of the tough parts about the COVID year is you get better at playing football by playing games. Obviously, you get better by practicing. But you look across the country, those teams that didn’t get a chance to play a lot of games rarely exceeded expectations. You get better playing the game. Playing in front of 85,000 is different than practice — it just is.”

Caleb Williams

Seeing productive college football players that they’d only previously seen in high school gives the coaching staff validation for their recruiting efforts. Riley predicted in December that “there’s a lot of great days ahead for the Oklahoma Sooners.”

Like any head coach, he tempered that optimism just a bit on Saturday.

“We're going to need these guys to continue to improve and to not hit any type of wall,” Riley said. “We're going to need them to really push through. Because, obviously, the challenges are going to get more difficult as we go along. There are going to be different challenges every week.

“And it's one of the biggest differences from high school to college, is you have to be at your best and you have to improve and take the steps, and we gotta do it each and every week or you really get exposed. So we'll keep pushing ‘em. I'm excited about what they're doing. Absolutely. But, long way to go.”

