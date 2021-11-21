Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Scenarios After Baylor's Win at Kansas State

Both OU and Baylor won on Saturday, clearing each team's road to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington.

Oklahoma’s path to the Big 12 Championship is set.

Win in Stillwater next week, and the Sooners will punch their ticket to Arlington.

If OU succumbs to their Bedlam foes, however, the Sooners will need a gift from the Texas Tech Red Raiders next week to play for their seventh straight Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma bounced back against Iowa State and the Baylor Bears took care of business in Manhattan, setting up the potential for head-to-head tiebreakers to determine the attendees in this year’s Big 12 Championship.

The simple solution would be for the Sooners to beat Oklahoma State, and stand alone at the top of the conference with one loss.

From there, Baylor and Oklahoma State would scrap it out for the second spot, and the Cowboys hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bears should both teams finish with two Big 12 losses.

Conversely, if the Sooners lose to OSU, they’ll need Texas Tech to beat Baylor next week. If the Red Raiders can pull the upset, Baylor would fall to three Big 12 losses and Oklahoma would fall backwards into the Big 12 Championship game with just two Big 12 losses. But if Bears prevail, it would be Dave Aranda’s team which qualifies to play in Arlington due to their head-to-head victory over the Sooners last Saturday in Waco.

Even if Oklahoma State is upset by the Red Raiders this week (the game has not gone final at the time this article was published), Oklahoma would be the odd man out with a loss next week and a Baylor win.

All three of Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma would be tied atop the Big 12 with two conference losses, but OU would be eliminated by the first tiebreaker.

The conference records of the three teams would be compared in a “mini round-robin”, where OSU would finish 2-0, Baylor would finish 1-1, and OU would be 0-2.

So the way forward is simple.

Win and you’re in, or Lincoln Riley will have to rely on his alma mater in Texas Tech to make it to Arlington, regardless of point-differentials.

By the time Bedlam kicks off in prime time, there will be no question about what has to happen, as Baylor and Texas Tech are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. next Saturday.