Oklahoma's Bonitto Earns First-Team Preseason All-America; Rattler, Mims Get Second-Team

North Carolina's Sam Howell gets the first-team nod over Spencer Rattler on the Walter Camp Foundation Preseason All-America team.

Oklahoma rush linebacker Nik Bonitto was named first-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday, while Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler and OU receiver Marvin Mims were named second team.

Bonitto is one of three Big 12 Conference players on the first team, joining Iowa State running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose.

Mims and Rattler join Iowa State center Colin Newell as the only Big 12 players on the second-team offense. TCU defensive back Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson also earned a spot on the second team.

Walter Camp is regarded as the “Father of American Football” and the Camp Foundation has offered All-America recognition for college football players since 1889 making it the nation’s oldest college football All-America team.

The first-team quarterback this year was North Carolina’s Sam Howell, while Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Clemson’s Justyn Ross received the bid at receiver.