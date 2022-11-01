NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Brent Venables and Baylor’s Dave Aranda have followed similar paths as they evolve as first-time head coaches.

Aranda is in year three in Waco, while Venables is still getting underway in his first year in Norman.

They match wits for the first time as head coaches on Saturday when the Bears (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12) meet the Sooners (5-3, 2-3) at Owen Field.

Aside from their showdown as defensive coordinators in the 2019-20 national championship game — Aranda and LSU won that one 42-25 as the Tigers laid claim to the single greatest season in college football history — they’ve crossed paths a number of times over the years.

Venables said he likes what Aranda is about and what he stands for.

“Oh, yeah. Yeah,” Venables said. “Great guy, first of all, a great person. Just — he’s a good dude. And really smart. Really good teacher.”

Venables, 51, and Aranda, 46, both come from humble beginnings — Venables started out in Salina, KS, and Aranda in Redlands, CA.

Both played linebacker — Venables at Kansas State, Aranda at Redlands High School.

Aranda tried to join the Navy (his application was declined because of the same football injuries that ended his playing career), while Venables’ father was in the Air Force.

But the real similarities lie in their defensive genius.

Aranda became the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football when he was given $2.5 million a year at LSU in 2018. That title was also held several times by Venables, who was bumped to $2.5 million a year in 2021.

Both men won a national championship as coordinator — Venables won two at Clemson (and played in two other national title games), while Aranda fueled Ed Orgeron’s LSU team to the title in 2019.

And both were tasked with slight makeovers when they took over their first head coaching gig.

Aranda had the foundation that Matt Rhule built following the Art Briles debacle. After a losing record his first season (the Bears were 2-7 during the COVID season), Aranda guided Baylor to the Big 12 championship in 2021.

Venables inherited a culture at Oklahoma that he helped establish when he was Bob Stoops’ defensive coordinator. But like Aranda, Venables’ first task was implementing his own brand of toughness and accountability and physicality.

Following Rhule, though, is different than following Lincoln Riley.

“I think it starts with your beliefs and your values,” Venables said, “certainly the things that you believe in.”

Aranda even once recruited Venables oldest son, Jake, to play linebacker at LSU.

“And so we started to get to know each other that way,” Venables said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “We never ended up taking a trip there. His momma won that recruiting battle. Dave didn’t make the cut.”

But the mutual respect between two high-level defensive geniuses — now defensive-minded head coaches — has been a feature of their relationship.

“We’ve visited on the phone a number of times over the years,” Venables said. “Again, we've seen him on the recruiting trail. Some of our downtime, we've been able to visit, but not the travel visit.”

Like Venables, Aranda wears his values on his sleeve.

“He’s just this first-class guy, you know?” Venables said. “Everywhere he’s been, he's got a great reputation — does things the right way. Good man. Excellent football coach.”