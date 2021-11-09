Oklahoma's Caleb Williams Named Davey O'Brien Semifinalist

The OU freshman was one of two freshman to be named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams is getting consideration for some national awards.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation named Williams a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award on Tuesday, presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback.

Williams has been phenomenal since being inserted at quarterback for the Sooners, delivering memorable moments almost every week he’s taken snaps for OU.

The Washington D.C. native has completed 71.6 percent of his passes this year, throwing for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns while only throwing one interception. He’s lived up to his dual-threat moniker as well, delivering massive chunk plays through the ground game, taking 31 carries for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams has been incredibly efficient as well, posting the second-best passing efficiency rating in the country (203.7), only trailing Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 23, with the winner being presented the trophy during the College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

Williams would be the fifth different Oklahoma quarterback to win the award after Jason White (2003, 2004), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).

