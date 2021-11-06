Oklahoma's 'Championship November': By the Numbers

The Sooners have won their last 23 November contests, but 2021's schedule is one of the most difficult since 2015.

As the season comes to a close, the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners tend to come alive.

“Championship November”, as it’s called in Norman, has been embraced by the Sooners, as the program has won 23-straight contests in November dating back to 2014.

Over that span, Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12, winning six straight conference titles.

The road ahead in 2021 for the Sooners is far from easy, but if they can live up to their performances of old in November, Oklahoma will in all likelihood punch their ticket to their fifth College Football Playoff.

21-0

While the Sooners have won their last 23 November contests, Oklahoma has never lost in November with Lincoln Riley patrolling the sidelines.

Since Riley arrived in 2015 as the offensive coordinator, the Sooners are 21-0 in the month.

Oklahoma’s success over the last month of the regular season speaks to the process teams have made across the season under Riley, as he generally has OU playing their best ball of the year when the stakes are at their highest in the closing weeks of the season.

November runs played a huge role in both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray winning their Heisman Trophies, as both quarterbacks lit up the scoreboard over the final weeks of the season, powering the Sooners to Big 12 Championships.

17.4

Oklahoma hasn’t just won in November, they’ve often dominated.

The Sooners have won games by an average of 17.4 points per contest since 2015, playing only seven one-possession games in their last 21.

Regardless of how poor the defense has been, the entire team has found a way to raise their game heading into the Big 12 Championship game.

On top of shaky defensive performances, Riley has won games with four different quarterbacks over that span, getting the job done at the highest level in a variety of different ways.

11

Oklahoma’s success in November hasn’t just been the result of weaker competition to close the year.

Eleven of the 23 straight victories have come over ranked opponents, with eight of those 11 ranked teams residing in the top 15 when they took the field against the Sooners.

This year the Sooners project to play a pair of top 12 teams on the road in the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, forming one of the most formidable November slates in recent history for OU.

But still, Oklahoma’s road ahead fall’s short of their 2015 path to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners won four games in November in 2015, including a road win over No. 4 Baylor, then a home victory over the No. 11-ranked TCU Horned Frogs before closing out the regular season on the road at No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Still, 2021 will be a strong test for an Oklahoma team that has been wildly inconsistent all year long.

