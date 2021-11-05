Oklahoma's Coaches Hit the Recruiting Trail Over the Bye Week

With a little over a month until the Early Signing Period, the Sooners looked to put the finishing touches on their 2022 class.

With the bye week comes a heightened focus on recruiting.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said his coaching staff made the best of an NCAA rule this week preventing the facility to be open on Tuesday to commemorate Election Day by hitting the road to try and close on some 2022 recruits and further lay the groundwork for success in the 2023 class.

With Early Signing Day a little over a month away, the Sooners currently have 17 verbal pledges for the 2022 class.

Headlined by recent commits in 5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and talented Oklahoma preps defensive back Gentry Williams, Alex Grinch has attracted nine defensive players to commit to OU at this point.

In-state defensive backs Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Rowe will join Arlington, TX, product Xavion Brice as Oklahoma’s commits in the secondary, and they will accompany plenty of talent across the field.

Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis form a solid linebacker class for the Sooners, while 4-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore and 3-star commit Cedric Roberts will add more talent to the defensive line.

The Sooners could make another big pickup in defensive back Azareyah Thomas, who is currently uncommitted. The 4-star athlete from Niceville, FL, holds offers nationwide, but is thought to be deciding between Florida, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and LSU. Thomas enjoyed his visits to Norman, and the 6-foot-1 defensive back would be a nice addition to the Oklahoma secondary.

On the other side of the football, the Sooners bring in a talented offensive group, despite the lack of a quarterback in the class.

Running back Gavin Sawchuk hopes to end OU’s woes recruiting the position and is a big get for running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

Joining Sawchuk will be all-around skill player Raleek Brown. Brown plays running back for Mater Dei High School in Southern California, but is thought to be looked at by the Sooners as an option at slot receiver. Wherever he plays, Brown is expected to be a big-play machine for the Sooners.

Also joining Brown at wide receiver is OU’s latest commit, Nicholas Anderson. The Katy, TX, product is the younger brother of former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, and flipped his commitment from Oregon to Oklahoma after visiting Norman for the Texas Tech game.

Anderson plugs the void left by decommitments from talented wide receivers Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson.

A pair of talented tight ends will help the Sooners make some plays in the passing game in Bellevue, NE, native Kaden Helms and Aledo, TX, star Jason Llewellyn.

Helms and Llewellyn form tight end/H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley’s first class at Oklahoma after taking over the room from Shane Beamer this past offseason.

Bill Bedenbaugh was hard at work this cycle as well, landing a pair of blue chip offensive tackle commitments in Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton.

Taylor, a 6-6, 290-pound tackle from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, picked the Sooners over Notre Dame and Alabama, and appears to have a mean streak in him which has served Bedenbaugh offensive lineman so well in the past.

Oklahoma went into their own back yard to land Sexton, who plays his high school ball at Deer Creek High School. Sexton and Williams are the top two in-state prospects this year, an important win for the Sooners to keep the best Oklahoma talent at home.

Orange, TX, center Demetrius Hunter also is committed to Oklahoma, as he was Bedenbaugh’s first offensive line commit for the class.

Hunter has played all across the line during his high school career, flashing the versatility Bedenbaugh loves out of his offensive lineman.

Two major targets are still on the board for the Sooners along the offensive line, however.

Oklahoma is still in the mix for 4-star offensive lineman Kam Dewberry. It’ll be a tough battle for OU, as Dewberry is still being heavily recruited by Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State and LSU, but he projects to be an impact player along the interior of the offensive line if he picks the Sooners in the end.

Bedenbaugh is also still in for 5-star lineman Devon Campbell.

The Arlington, TX, product is perhaps the most sought after offensive lineman in the 2022 class, and if the Sooners could earn the commitment of Campbell from under the nose of the Texas Longhorns, it would be a real coup.

The O-line isn’t the only spot on the offense that could still get a major pickup before the recruiting cycle closes, however.

Riley’s offense could still land the services of running back Jovante Barnes, who would form a formidable pairing with Sawchuk.

While Sawchuk has track speed and loves to make defenders miss in the open field, Barnes often opts for flat out running over would-be tacklers.

The Desert Pines, NV, native is deciding between Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, USC and OU, and would be another massive win for Murray on the recruiting trail after the Sooners look to replenish a running back room that has missed in recruiting over the past couple of seasons.

