Oklahoma's Defensive Line Must Step Up Against Texas

After an underwhelming display against Kansas State, the OU d-line has to be a factor to slow down the Longhorns on Saturday.

A big week lies ahead for Oklahoma’s defensive line.

Facing the Big 12’s leading rusher in Texas running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 6-ranked Sooners need their best unit to be firing on all cylinders.

Though as talented as the defensive line is, great production on Saturday’s hasn’t been a given this season.

“I thought the impact of our front was minimal at best,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the Kansas State game. “The opportunity for quarterbacks to step up and make plays, it was almost nonexistent throughout the course of the game.”

With the struggles the linebackers have had both containing opposing running backs in the passing game and covering receivers who challenge the middle of the field, Oklahoma is going to need Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto to live in the Longhorn backfield.

And it’s not like they haven’t done it before in OU-Texas.

Just a year ago, the Sooners totaled six sacks and 10 tackles for loss against Texas. Back in 2019, Grinch’s defense tied an OU record, sacking quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times.

On Saturday, Oklahoma won’t be at full strength.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jalen Redmond isn’t expected to take the field, a big blow as Redmond is probably OU’s best run defender.

But OU has been developing depth all season long, and a few youngsters have stepped up to become contributors.

True freshman defensive end Ethan Downs has given the Sooners nice snaps over the past couple of games, logging a tackle and an assisted tackle against West Virginia.

“He plays really, really hard all the time,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “We’ve learned that that’s something with Ethan we can count on. I think he’s getting more settled in. He’s not quite as wide-eyed anymore. He’s starting to get a feel for what all of this feels like.

“He’s playing faster with less hesitation. He was definitely one of the bright spots for us on the front on Saturday so I envision him earning more and more snaps, getting more and more confidence but as a young guy, he’s been very impressive.”

Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes has also been a bright spot for Oklahoma this season, forcing a pair of fumbles through five games of action this year.

The emergence of other contributors will allow Grinch to slot Thomas back on the interior of the defensive line at times, just as he did with Thomas last year, to make up for Redmond’s absence.

“You got to make a decision as you go through the course of the week how much stock you put into, you know, not just them but then, who are those other individuals inside,” Grinch said on Tuesday. “And then where do you move the checkers, and can move a checker that’s gonna allow you to be the most successful — not just on one play or a single down, but over the course of an entire game.

“I think those guys have stepped up. I think they're only getting better. And, you know, that allows Isaiah to at least be in a conversation to play some other spots and have done that a little bit on third downs. That's something always, I mean, we've talked about it more and more every week. That's something that can help us and we'll continue to evaluate.”

Coming into the season, the defensive line was projected as one of the deepest position groups on the team. Come Saturday, OU will need every bit of production from the defensive front to stay perfect on the season and emerge from the Cotton Bowl victorious for the third straight year.

