Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Again Recognized by the Lou Groza Award

The OU kicker knocked through four field goals in Oklahoma's comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.

Another week, another incredible performance from Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic.

For the third straight week, Brkic was named a Lou Groza Star of the Week after his 17-point performance in the Cotton Bowl against Texas on Saturday.

Brkic knocked through four field goals and five extra points to tie a school record for points scored by a kicker at Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma kicker has now been named a Lou Groza Star of the Week four times in six weeks, and Brkic leads the nation with 15 made field goals this season.

Overall, Brkic is 15-of-17 on field goals for the season, and he has still yet to miss an extra point in his OU career.

