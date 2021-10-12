    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Again Recognized by the Lou Groza Award

    The OU kicker knocked through four field goals in Oklahoma's comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Another week, another incredible performance from Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic.

    For the third straight week, Brkic was named a Lou Groza Star of the Week after his 17-point performance in the Cotton Bowl against Texas on Saturday.

    Brkic knocked through four field goals and five extra points to tie a school record for points scored by a kicker at Oklahoma.

    The Oklahoma kicker has now been named a Lou Groza Star of the Week four times in six weeks, and Brkic leads the nation with 15 made field goals this season.

    Overall, Brkic is 15-of-17 on field goals for the season, and he has still yet to miss an extra point in his OU career. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Again Recognized by the Lou Groza Award

    51 seconds ago
    Jalen Hurts, TCU Horned Frogs
    Football

    TCU Looking to a Past Oklahoma QB to Prepare for Caleb Williams

    2 hours ago
    Spencer Rattler - Texas 1
    Football

    Spencer Rattler's Best Days Can Still be Ahead of Him

    17 hours ago
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Earns Big 12 Honors

    21 hours ago
    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

    21 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks - Texas TD
    Football

    Oklahoma Running Back Earns Big 12 Honors

    21 hours ago
    OU defense - Kansas
    Football

    Oklahoma-Kansas Kickoff Time Delayed

    22 hours ago
    Jalen Hurts
    Football

    Sooners in the NFL: Week 5

    Oct 11, 2021