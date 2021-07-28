Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Makes Groza Watch List

Sooner' junior kicker has been named to All-America lists and was first-team All-Big 12, but he's never been a finalist for award as college football's top kicker.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic, a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, is on the preseason watch list this year.

Brkic was among 30 candidates in line for the trophy that goes to the best kicker in college football.

Brkic, a junior from Chardon, OH, made 20-of-26 field goals during his sophomore season (in just 11 games) and was among the nation’s leaders in field goals per game — just one year after going 17-of-17 on field goals as a redshirt freshman.

In 2019, Brkic earned first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports, and was named Freshman All-America by The Athletic and the FWAA after taking over the starting job two games into the season.

Brkic was first-team All-Big 12 last year (both coaches and media) when he converted a school-record four kicks from 50 yards or longer, including a 54-yarder against Iowa State — the fourth-longest in school history and the longest since 1990.

