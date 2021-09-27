Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week

The OU kicker sealed a victory over West Virginia with a field goal as time expired on Saturday night.

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic continues to garner national recognition for his hot start to the season.

For the second time this season, Brkic has been named to the Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week.

Brkic, OU’s place kicker, proved to be the difference this weekend as the No. 6-ranked Sooners topped West Virginia in walk-off fashion.

As time expired, Brkic nailed a 30-yard kick to give OU a 16-13 victory in what is believed to be the first walk-off field goal in the storied history of the Oklahoma program.

Brkic finished the day 3-for-3 on field goal tries, also knocking through an extra point on OU’s lone touchdown in the first half.

For the season, Brkic has now nailed 8-of-10 field goal attempts, including a pair of 56-yard kicks as the junior has hit 4-of-5 attempts from 50 yards or further.

While the Oklahoma offense continues to struggle, Brkic has become one of OU’s most important weapons.

