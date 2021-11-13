Oklahoma's Inauspicious Third Quarter Start Gave Baylor a Window to Seize Momentum

Three massive mistakes to open the second half gifted the Bears three points, and they rode that momentum into a dominating fourth quarter.

WACO, TX — Oklahoma might as well have just tripped and fell coming out of the halftime locker room.

The Sooners’ lousy start to open the third quarter on Saturday was about as bad as it gets, and it gave Baylor a small window to create momentum to seize the football game and lock down a 27-14 upset at McLane Stadium.

“To think the the game would end the way it did,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, “is just grossly disappointing.”

“It wasn't the start you dream up,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said.

More like a nightmare — one powerful enough to end a 17-game winning streak and a run of 23 straight wins in the month of November.

With the game tied at 7-7 at halftime and Baylor back to receive the opening kickoff, kicker Gabe Brkic got things off on the wrong foot by kicking the football out of bounds.

That’s an illegal kick, and instead of starting at the 25 with a touchback, or covering the kickoff and pinning Baylor inside the 20, the Sooners were instantly punished as Baylor started its possession at the 35.

“We talk all the time about, you know, not having an emotional response to those things,” defensive coordinator Grinch said, “whether it’s, you know, you miss a tackle, or you get a penalty — we're charged with getting the stop. It doesn't matter (if) they put the ball on 35 or 20 or, on the on the plus side of the field."

On first down, senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell dove low at Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon and missed, opening the field up for Bohanon to run for 28 yards.

“It’s too late in the season to talk about missed tackles,” said an increasingly frustrated Grinch.

Two plays later, after David Ugwoegbu tackled Abram Smith for no gain on second-and-7, senior noseguard Perrion Winfrey was hit with a 15-yard personal foul penalty, an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction that put Baylor at the OU 19-yard line with a first down.

“Some of these penalties that we haven't been having,” said Riley, “they showed up and they bit us today.”

The OU defense still rose up and made plays as Baylor ended the possession with a field goal that made it 10-7. But the Bears had created some momentum from the Sooners’ mistakes, and Baylor ended up putting together a solid fourth quarter.

“You allow them to maybe, in some respects, to kind of stick with it, have some patience behind them,” Grinch said. “ … It allows them to stay in that kind of mode, you know, keep kind of swinging the bat, keep swinging the bat, and hope one cracks. And unfortunately, it did.”

The OU offense certainly wasn’t absolved of its contributions to open the third quarter.

Caleb Williams threw 10 yards to Austin Stogner, then Kennedy Brooks added a 9-yard run. But then, on second-and-1, Williams badly overthrew Brooks running up the right sideline. It was his second interception of the day.

OU got another stop when Brian Asamoah forced a fumble, and then the Sooners forced a Baylor punt, keeping the game at 10-7. But early in the fourth quarter, the dam broke and Smith busted a 75-yard run that set up Bohanon’s short TD run to push the Sooners in a 17-7 hole.

“They didn't have a whole lot of momentum going there and you give them kind of a freebie, a little bit of a drive — that can get an offense going,” Riley said.

“It’s disappointing, it is, just because, again, we felt team was good at half, team was excited, they were ready to play, and to go out there and start that way — it's not the reason we lost the game, but obviously, going and establishing that second-half momentum can make a big difference, especially when you're on the road. And we had out opportunity to do it and then didn't get that done.”