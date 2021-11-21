Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond Impressed Team With Rumbling Touchdown

The Sooner defensive tackle housed a 42-yard fumble return to give OU the lead and the momentum headed into halftime on Saturday.

NORMAN — On the verge of halftime, Key Lawrence and Jalen Redmond combined to produce a moment of magic.

With the game tied 7-7, Brock Purdy was leading the Iowa State Cyclones down the field looking to take a touchdown lead into the locker room at halftime.

Oklahoma backed the Cyclones up into a third-and-21, and the pass rush flushed Purdy out to his left.

Lawrence, with no wide receiver to cover in his chunk of the filed, triggered, breaking full speed for Purdy.

The Cyclone quarterback set his feet to release the ball, but Lawrence was too fast, launching into Purdy and literally putting his helmet on the football, sending the ball spraying back toward the Oklahoma end zone.

Redmond saw the football, scooped it up and rumbled 42 yards to the house, sending the crowd into a frenzy and flipping the momentum of the game with just nine seconds left on the clock before halftime.

After the game, Redmond said he didn’t think for a second about merely falling on the football, as he wanted his shot at a touchdown.

“I ain't gonna lie, I was going to pick it up regardless of if it would have popped low,” Redmond said after the game. “But it was right there in my hands. I was just ready, like 'I've got to score this one’.”

Jalen Redmond's 42-yard scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return on Owen Field since 1979 BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

And score he did, posting OU’s first defensive touchdown of the season and their first fumble recovery for a touchdown since Curtis Bolton’s return against West Virginia in 2018.

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas said he was happy for Redmond, as he got to live out every defensive lineman’s dream on that play.

“On the sideline, he was barely talking because he was tired,” Thomas said after the game with a big grin. “He was asking for an oxygen tank – nah, I’m kidding – but we love and it was impressive to see. It’s every big man’s dream and no one deserves it more than him after everything that he’s been through.”

Redmond did admit he glanced up at the big screen to see if he was going to get caught from behind, but he had plenty of speed to make it to the end zone untouched.

The run was so impressive, even Sooner running back Kennedy Brooks had nothing but praise to heap onto his teammate.

“Oh man, he could take my spot,” Brooks said after the game holding back a laugh. “He was nice with it. That scoop-and-score, them high knees, ball security. I loved it, loved it. He took off. He even got some speed on him too. That thing was amazing.

“I was so happy for him. His first touchdown? That was amazing.”

Jokes aside, the fumble recovery was quite the way for Redmond to once again emerge at the heart Sooner defense, as he looked to be back to his early season form.

The redshirt sophomore finished with one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries to go along with his fumble recovery.

The Sooners will need him to be his best if they hope to put the pressure on Oklahoma State’s offense next week.

But on Saturday, Redmond was just happy to make the play, something he wasn’t able to do when presented with the opportunity all the way back in Week 1.

“It was exciting,” Redmond said. “I had one against Tulane and ended up tripping and falling on that one, so I had to get this one back.

“… It was something to remember, especially on this night. Last home game."

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.