Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Already Putting His Stamp on OU Recruiting

Jeff Lebby appears to have brought his recruiting philosophy for wide receivers with him from Ole Miss to Norman.

Jeff Lebby represents the first major offensive change at Oklahoma since 2015.

As the Sooners move into the Brent Venables era, many of the staples of past offensive coaching staffs will remain in Norman.

Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley were all retained off of the 2021 staff, meaning there should be a certain level of stability despite the change in offensive coordinator.

But already on the recruiting trail, Lebby is putting his spin on the high powered Oklahoma offense.

At both UCF and Ole Miss, Lebby liked to feature lengthy wide receivers who could create disadvantages at the catch point.

After less than a month on the job, the new Sooner offensive coordinator had already made his first wide receiver addition in the form of Jayden Gibson, who towers over opposing defensive backs standing at 6-foot-5.

Lebby is on the board in the 2023 class as well.

The Sooners earned a verbal commitment from Ashton Cozart, rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports' composite rankings, from Flower Mound, TX.

Cozart is another massive target for quarterbacks, standing 6-3 and flashing the ability to high-point the football.

And now Lebby looks to continue his momentum signing big-bodied pass catchers for OU.

Since his instillation on staff, Lebby has issued four new wide receiver offers in the 2023 class.

All four of those recruits are 6-foot or taller, and Lebby has mirrored Venables’ foray into the Southeast, offering a pair of recruits from Florida in Aiden Mizell and Tyler Williams, as well as Kennesaw, GA, prospect Cayden Lee.

Looking even further into the future, Lebby offered a scholarship to Opa Locka, FL, product Jeremiah Smith, who stands 6-2.

While the previous staff wasn't opposed to chasing after lengthy wideouts, the shift in philosophy has been clear.

Still, plenty of playmakers who were offered under the previous regime remain high priorities for Lebby and Gundy.

Lebby is still pursuing Jalen Hill of Longview, TX.

The 6-2, 175-pound receiver is rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports, and a 4-star by Rivals.

The pursuit of Hale stands in contrast to the recruitment of 5-11 receiver DeAndre Moore from Los Alamitos, CA, as Moore decommitted from Oklahoma on Jan. 31.

Time will tell if Lebby is able to bring in guys who combine massive frames with top-end explosiveness and athleticism, but it does appear the OU wide receiver could be a matchup nightmare to any undersized secondaries on the schedule.

