Oklahoma's Linebackers Could be Their Deepest Unit Entering 2021

Brian Odom has completely transformed the linebacker room during his three years in Norman.

NORMAN — Oklahoma linebackers coach Brian Odom has reshaped his position group.

When he took over, OU was thin at linebacker, essentially forced into playing two guys by default.

Now, the Sooners feel like their linebacker depth is as good as any team in the country.

“It’s amazing the difference I have in this room today. At the moment, we have nine guys in the room. Every one of those nine guys have played and played meaningful minutes, whether it be on special teams or actual defensive reps,” Odom said during sprig practice. “We have starting experience. We have great athletes. We have great kids. We have good citizens here. I’m so excited about not only do we have good kids, good student-athletes, but we have really good football players.”

As fall camp presses on, linebacker Brian Asamoah said he’s excited for the team to harness the depth and for every guy in the linebacker room to keep pushing each other to grow.

“We have great competition. Obviously it’s going to bring the best out of each player. It gives us the opportunity to push each other every single day, and that’s what we need in the linebacker room,” Asamoah said during OU’s Media Day on Thursday. “We’re definitely gonna need that experience going into the season.”

Last year, the trio of Asamoah, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu gobbled up most of the snaps as the linebackers as a whole really started to come on down the final stretch of the 2020 season.

Now, Shane Whitter will have a chance to make an impact as a second-year player, and the return of veteran Caleb Kelly means Odom will have five legitimate options for his two inside linebacker spots.

“I’ve had it where we had two guys who played every single snap… and now we’ve got guys who can rotate,” Kelly said during his Media Day press conference. “It is a big difference in the learning curve, but overall it’s a testament to the coaches.”

And while there’s even more depth in the room today than when the Sooners dismantled the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl, Kelly said that Asamoah, White and Ugwoegbu all had great springs as they all compete for playing time.

“DaShaun White’s spring was like the craziest spring I’ve ever seen. He was balling,” Kelly said. “It was like the best I’ve ever seen him move, fluid and confident in every movement.

“Brian Asamoah is a freak athlete … And David, you see the size on him. I think he’s cut a little bit of weight so he’s even gotten faster.”

Asamoah said he’s ready to build on his 2020 season, which saw him lead the Sooners with 66 total tackles, but there’s one area in particular that he wants to see improvement in this season.

“My goal is to also take the next step in getting that ball,” he said. “You can’t name an elite guy on defense that doesn’t get the ball, and that’s my next goal. I’m excited because my hard work is gonna come to fruition.”

Bolstered by incredible depth, the OU linebackers hope they can kick their play up another level in 2021 and become one of the real strengths of the team as the Sooners look to return to the College Football Playoff.

“We always say we’ve got dudes that can start all over the country,” Kelly said. “But we’re in the same room and so it’s just gonna push us to go harder.”

