Oklahoma's Mind is on the Present, but Hard Lessons Can be Learned from the Recent Past

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch says he "can't stomach" watching lowlights from the last two defeats to Kansas State, but it's important to remind everyone.

Oklahoma has probably spent the week watching video of Kansas State’s loss to Oklahoma State last week, or of the Wildcats’ victory over Stanford in Week 1.

What the Sooners really need to study is K-State’s last two games against the Sooners.

Watching KSU shock OU 48-41 in Manhattan in 2019, and then analyzing last year’s 38-35 stunner in Norman should become a useful tool for the OU coaching staff — a case study for how not to play a college football game.

“We’ll show ‘em some,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said this week. “You know, I can’t stomach it.”

Two years ago at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, first-year coach Chris Klieman staked his troops to a 48-23 fourth-quarter lead before the Sooners came roaring back and fell just short after a controversial onside kick.

Last year at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the Sooners raced to a 35-14 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter before collapsing down the stretch.

“I should show it to ‘em more,” Grinch said. “ … Talk about an emotional reaction. I have an emotional reaction when I turn on the film.”

The No. 6-ranked Sooners visit K-State again on Saturday — perhaps for the final time as a soon-to-be former member of the Big 12 Conference — in their first road game of the season.

If anyone in Norman thought the purple Powercat crowd was lively before, wait til they see the vitriol opposing Big 12 fan bases have stored up for the Sooners.

OU ought to be able find plenty of motivation just by being undefeated (4-0) and still in the hunt for a championship season. But stacking back-to-back losses to K-State into their ledger should narrow the the Sooners’ focus even more.

“I think we kind of take it a little personal because, you know, losing two years in a row — I mean, it only speaks facts,” said defensive lineman Kori Roberson. “We don’t want that to happen again this weekend. Which, I don’t think we are, but I know we’re gonna come out and play and show everybody what we definitely can do.”

To be clear, this isn’t about revenge. For Oklahoma, it’s about pride. Kansas State was just the latest blown lead Riley’s teams have suffered since he took over in 2017.

Last year, the Sooners’ fourth quarter possessions included two turnovers, a blocked punt and a punt.

After that game, Riley said it was his fault that the Sooners had become too result-oriented and needed to instead play to a standard — a standard that includes all 60 minutes.

Do they get soft and put it on cruise control? Or do they panic when the game gets tight?

Riley said last year he thought it might be a little of both, and that both were endemic of “reacting to game situations as opposed to reacting to your standard of play.”

At his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Riley added that Kansas State had a little something to do with the last two losses to the Wildcats.

“They’re just always a tough out,” Riley said. “I think you always know what you’re going to get from them competitively. The games have kind of kind of been different the last two years. Obviously last year we were beating up on them a little bit and they had a great comeback and stayed in it. We played really, really poorly, probably as poorly as we’ve played probably in any game I can remember around here there at the end, and gave them a chance and they took it.

“I would say just, they’re a team that you feel like, they do a good job of taking advantage of mistakes and taking advantage of when you’re not at your best. For us, it goes back to us hitting our standards for four quarters, and we’re going to have to play that way to go win in Manhattan. We know that about this program. That’s kind of been the same no matter who’s coaching them and who the players are. They’ve done a tremendous job of that for years and years and years.”