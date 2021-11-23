Oklahoma's Offense Has to Stay on the Field to Have Any Chance in Bedlam

The Sooners have lost the time of possession battle badly the past two weeks, and they can't afford to extend their streak another week.

Oklahoma’s offense has to find a way to stay on the field.

The past two weeks, the Sooner offense has wilted facing the two best defenses they’ve seen all year, forcing the defense to spend a majority of the game on the field.

OU’s defense actually held up for three quarters in Waco, giving Oklahoma a chance to beat the Baylor Bears.

But Lincoln Riley’s offense struggled to string drives together, and the defense ended up on the field for over 18 minutes in the second half alone. As a result, Baylor’s run game finally wore the Sooners down, as Dave Aranda’s Bears rushed for 137 yards in the fourth quarter, killing off the contest.

Oklahoma doubled their scoring output from Waco last week against the Iowa State Cyclones, but they actually lost the time of possession battle by an even worst margin.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams struggled in his first outing against Jon Heacock’s schematically sound Iowa State defense, and the Sooners converted just 1-of-10 attempts on third down.

Punter Michael Turk was called upon six times, five of which came after the Cyclones forced OU into a three-and-out, forcing the defense onto the field for over 38 minutes against Iowa State.

Riley acknowledged OU’s inability to convert third downs is holding the entire team back, not just the offense.

"Obviously, the third down offense I think is the other thing that stands out,” Riley said after the victory over Iowa State. “One of the biggest differences in our opportunity to separate and play more consistent and stay on the field for more than 53 plays. You’ve got to do better than go 1-of-10 on third downs.”

This week, the Sooners will take the field against a defense which ranks even better than their counterparts at Baylor or Iowa State.

Oklahoma State has dominated all challengers since losing to Iowa State, and will once again test Williams’ ability to move the ball against an elite unit.

And even though the Cowboy rushing attack isn’t as potent as Baylor’s, Spencer Sanders still has a plethora of weapons who are more than capable of exploiting OU’s weaknesses in the secondary if they’re afforded enough chances.

The good news for OU is running back Kennedy Brooks was able to get it going on the ground against the Cyclones.

OSU’s run defense is statistically better than Iowa State’s, but if Brooks can have any success and at least pick up a few first downs before an OU drive stalls, it would go a long way to keeping the defense well rested so they can go out and try to match the exploits of Jim Knowles’ Cowboy defense.

Sooner defensive coordinator Alex Grinch insisted fatigue wasn’t a factor against Iowa State or Baylor and that the Sooners simply found a way to finish against the Cyclones, but it becomes much easier to maintain a high level of play when the defense isn’t on the field for two-thirds of the game.

“You sit there like how on earth do they have the ball that long,” Grinch said after the Iowa State win. “… Probably as much as anything it there the end is making sure that that you have a willingness you stay disciplined, stay sound, stay aggressive.”

The Sooners shouldn’t have any trouble staying aggressive this weekend in an emotionally charged rivalry game, but the offense will have to do their part to ensure the defense stays fresh for when the emotion of the game subsides and the reality of the challenge before them sets in.

