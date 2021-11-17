Oklahoma's Offense is Running Out of Time to Get on the Same Page

OU has preached the need to play "11-man football", but now is the time to show it on tape if they want to rebound from their defeat in Waco.

Oklahoma’s offense is still looking to piece together a complete game.

At times this season, they’ve looked fine. But due to a lack of possessions and mental errors, the OU offense has put up some of the lowest scoring and yardage outputs of the Lincoln Riley era in Norman.

Saturday represented another one of those moments, as the Baylor Bears held Oklahoma to 260 yards of total offense, the lowest output ever since Riley arrived on the OU sideline in 2015.

On Tuesday, Riley harped on a season-long theme for his offense — the inability to play 11-man football all game.

He was unable to put his finger on just one area the offense needs to improve in to get going, as when the Sooners fix one problem, another leak springs somewhere else along the way,

The inconsistencies were best illustrated in a four-drive stretch straddling halftime in Waco, Riley said.

“After the first two drives we had a good drive and we miss a field goal,” Riley said. “I think if we go down and score… and then we go down and miss another field goal. And the drive right after half, we clip off two or three plays just rolling, and then just have a needless interception. That’s three or four drives in a row we’re rolling pretty good and we got seven points out of them.

“That was a big stretch. When we have played well it’s been kind of like that. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot.”

While undoubtedly frustrating that these problems continue to plague the Oklahoma offense 10 games into the season, running back Kennedy Brooks said he hasn’t lost faith that the offense will be able to sort it out and get rolling.

“Great teams have done it,” Brooks said about getting better this late into the season in a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “Other teams that have won championships and Super Bowls. It’s something to work for. It’s not going to be perfect all the time. We just have to keep working toward it.”

A great place to start for the Sooners would be along the offensive line.

Though they had moments where they opened up holes for Books and gave quarterback Caleb Williams enough time the pocket, they were few and far between.

All told, the OU offensive line gave up five sacks to Baylor, and the offense was only able to average 2.8 yards per carry on the ground.

Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive lines have often shown growth week to week in year’s past, but this year’s line seems to continue to have the same problems over and over.

But guard Marquis Hayes maintained that the offensive line isn’t having more mental errors than groups in year’s past, and that they just need to execute what they work on each week in practice.

“Mentally, I feel like we’re in the right spots,” Hayes said on Wednesday, “but mentally we’re not holding our guys to the right spots. Coach (Bedenbaugh) is always harping on that finishing is not always putting your man on the ground, finishing is making sure your man is away from the play and not making the play.”

This week, Oklahoma will face an even better run defense statistically, as the Cyclones rank 18th nationally in run defense, seven spots higher than Baylor.

With the step up in competition, Hayes said the offensive line will have to be even more physical to have success, something Hayes said they’ve worked on this week in practice.

“If we come in to practice, being physical,” said Hayes, “then for us to better as the offensive line we have to establish the run game and that’s being physical and it’s definitely a mentality.

“So we attacked it this week, establishing the run and being more physical and dominant, so we’re going to show Saturday.”

Brooks is confident the line will be able to raise their play, but Oklahoma is running out of time to get improved play up front with two massive games left on the schedule in the regular season.

“I got more than just faith,” Brooks said. “They’ve done it before, and they can do it again. We’re all not playing our best football but that doesn’t mean we’re gonna keep playing bad. We’re grinding.

“We’re gonna keep working things out and be good. I have faith in this whole team, have faith in everybody.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.