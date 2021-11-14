Oklahoma's Offensive Line Finally Succumbed in Loss to Baylor

Bill Bedenbaugh's unit has struggled all year long, and their deficiencies finally came to head in Waco.

The Baylor Bears exposed Oklahoma’s fatal flaw.

Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line has been underwhelming all year long, but OU has been able to find ways to overcome their shortcomings up front to win all nine of their contests ahead of their trip to Waco.

The downside before Saturday had been that the Sooners were struggling in the trenches without even facing an excellent defense.

Dave Aranda’s Bears represented the stiffest defensive test by far on Saturday, and the Sooners got whipped at the line of scrimmage.

Baylor held Oklahoma to a dismal 2.8 yards per carry on the ground, and sacked Oklahoma quarterbacks five times, and they were relentless from the opening kickoff.

The Sooners won the coin toss and took the football, but then proceeded to lose nine yards and were forced into a three-and-out.

Baylor’s pressure up front was so overwhelming, even Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler looked uncomfortable when the pocket was kept clean, as their timing was sped up by Aranda’s pass rush.

After the game, Lincoln Riley said the team was prepared mentally for the looks the Baylor defense threw at the Oklahoma, but they just got physically beat on too many plays.

“I don’t know if there was anything that necessarily was surprising,” Riley said after the game. “Kinda like the whole team, we had times on the O-line we played well and he (Caleb) had all day, and then we had times we didn’t catch a ball or make a play. On the flip side, a couple times we had some things really there and we didn’t quite have the protection for it.

“I don’t know if there was anything mentally with our guys. We gave up some push, got beat physically a couple times, but again just weren’t able to piece it together offensively. To play good offense, it takes all 11.”

The offensive line woes have plagued Oklahoma’s offense for the second straight season.

Last year, the Sooner offense averaged 4.0 yards per carry, the lowest from an OU offense since Riley took over as the offensive coordinator in 2015. The 2020 offensive line also allowed 2.1 sacks per game, which at the time was the second-worst mark in the Riley era, only behind 2015’s offensive line which allowed 3.1 sacks per game.

This year, Oklahoma is carrying the ball for 5.3 yards a carry, but the Sooners still are to face Iowa State and Oklahoma State, who are statistically are better than Baylor in the total defense rankings.

Oklahoma State’s defense boasts an even more effective pass rush that Baylor, and this year’s offensive line is already giving up 2.3 sacks per game before facing the best pass rush they’ll see all year long in the regular season finale.

The Sooners appear to have found their five along the offensive line, as Wanya Morris and Erik Swenson haven’t been the answer this season in relief of either Anton Harrison or Tyrese Robinson at either tackle spot.

The personnel is what it is, and Riley will now have to figure out how to scheme around the deficiencies up front if Oklahoma hopes to get back on track against Iowa State and Oklahoma State and rebound to win their seventh straight Big 12 crown.

