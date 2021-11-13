Oklahoma's Perfect Season Crashes at Baylor

Sooners can't figure out the Bears' defense, a quarterback change doesn't help, and Baylor adds a field goal amid a confusing ending.

WACO, TX — Oklahoma’s perfect season and the longest winning streak in college football crashed and burned on the banks of the Brazos River on Saturday.

Drowned out by an endless stream of errors and a Baylor team that was eager for a fistfight and fueled by a rowdy home crowd, the Sooners fell 27-14 to the Bears in sun-splashed McLane Stadium.

Oklahoma, ranked No. 8 in the playoff rankings and No. 4 in the polls, will tumble with the loss to No. 13 Baylor, but remains in the driver’s seat to win a seventh Big 12 Championship.

But the Sooners need to fix more than a few things to achieve even that goal. After 23 straight wins in the month of November and 14 in a row under head coach Lincoln Riley, it was OU’s first November loss since 2014.

It wasn’t Riley’s first loss following an open date, however. He’s now lost three of those in his career, and it may be a riddle he needs to decipher — how much rest? How much practice?

But that’s for next year.

Riley’s immediate concern is a team that committed error after error on Saturday’s big stage, including three big ones — a kickoff out of bounds, a badly missed tackle by Delarrin Turner-Yell on a 28-yard run by quarterback Gerry Bohanon, and a 15-yard personal foul penalty against Perrion Winfrey — on the Bears’ opening drive of the third quarter.

Those three plays resulted in a field goal that broke a 7-7 halftime tie, and Baylor quickly surged 83 yards for a touchdown on just three plays, keyed by a 75-yard run by Abram Smith that made it 17-7.

Not even another quarterback change — this time from Caleb Williams to Spencer Rattler — could spark the Sooner offense.

Williams made his fourth start, but it was against by far the best defense he’s faced so far. He almost never dropped back with confidence, had trouble locating open receivers, didn’t always trust his arm when they did break open, and didn’t always get the help he needed when the ball was on target — the Sooner wideouts dropped three passes in all.

Williams threw two interceptions on the day after throwing just one in his first 109 attempts this season, and in his last four games, he led the nation with a passer efficiency rating of 211.7 and was viewed as a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Not anymore.

Williams finished just 10-of-19 for 146 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions before he was pulled for Rattler. Rattler finished 4-of-6 for 36 yards before he sat down in the final minutes as Williams returned and threw a 50-yard pass to Jadon Haselwood to set up Kennedy Brooks’ 1-yard TD run in garbage time.

Williams wasn’t all to blame for this one, though.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s defense flummoxed Riley for the third time, limiting the Sooners to just 260 yards total offense and 2.8 yards per rush. OU also committed nine penalty for 86 yards and ran just 53 offensive plays.

Also, the Sooners’ weak schedule — their first nine opponents came into this week just 31-42, a ,.425 winning percentage that ranks 11th-worst in the nation — did nothing to prepare them for this finishing stretch of Baylor-Iowa State-Oklahoma State.

More tough tests lie ahead, as OU’s last three opponent winning percentage of .778 (21-6 coming into this weekend) ranks third-best in all of college football.

The College Football Playoff committee’s lack of respect for Oklahoma’s body of work was justified with this week’s performance.

Baylor finished with 413 yards total offense, including 148 rushing from Smith and another 107 and two touchdowns from Bohanon. Bohanon finished 12-off-21 for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The end of the game was marred by confusion as Baylor was kneeling down inside the OU red zone when Aranda called timeout with three seconds left on the clock. By that time, however, Baylor students and fans had rushed the center of the field, and referee Kevin Mur made the clock operator put three seconds back on the clock.

After the field had been cleared of fans, a lengthy delay ensued as the entire Oklahoma team had retired to the visiting locker room.

When enough OU players returned, Aranda elected to kick a field goal as time expired to make it 27-14.

Aranda said afterward he kicked the field goal to add possible points in case of a Big 12 tiebreaker scenario.