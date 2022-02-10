Oklahoma's Tanner Groves Named a Senior CLASS Award Finalist

The Sooner senior was one of 10 players across the country named a finalist for the award.

Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves could soon be adding some very prestigious hardware to his trophy cabinet.

The Spokane, WA, product has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced on Thursday.

The award honors outstanding performance by collegiate athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

Division I seniors or graduate students are eligible, and a selection committee selected the finalists from a 30-man list which was announced earlier this season.

This season, Groves has started in 23 games for Porter Moser’s Sooners, averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

After transferring into Oklahoma form Eastern Washington last year where he was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, Groves has earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors twice this season.

Alongside Groves, finalists for the award in close Colorado’s Evan Battey, Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, Illinois’ Trent Frazier, Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Wagner’s Alex Morales, Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic and Loyola Chicago’s Lucas Williamson.

The winner will be selected by a combination of a fan vote which will take place on the Senior CLASS Award website between now and March 21, and votes from members of the media and Division I head coaches. Groves and the other finalists will find out the winner during the 2022 Final Four.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.