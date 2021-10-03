Oklahoma's Third Quarter Start Powered Their Victory vs. Kansas State

Complimentary football set the stage for OU's first win over the Wildcats since 2018.

The second half was far from straightforward for Oklahoma on Saturday.

En route to their 37-31 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, the No. 6-ranked Sooners navigated a wild onside kick review, coverage busts and a rare kickoff return for a touchdown to move to 5-0 on the season.

Oklahoma was able to overcome adversity in large part due to the sequence of events which was set in motion on OU’s final drive of the first half.

Getting the ball back with 1:30 left in the first half, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler again was excellent to close out the half, driving the Sooners 65 yards to tack on a Gabe Brkic field goal, handing Oklahoma a 13-10 halftime lead.

Out of the intermission, OU finally created some separation for the first time since Western Carolina by playing complimentary football.

The Sooners took their first possession straight down the field to score, and then Oklahoma’s defense forced their first punt of the afternoon. The offense again rose to the occasion, scoring another touchdown on their second possession of the second half, extending the lead to an unsurmountable 17 point margin.

Even though the defense struggled to stop Kansas State throughout the game, head coach Lincoln Riley said he knew the first couple of drives coming out of halftime would set the tone for the entire second half.

“I knew that was gonna be important,” Riley said after the game. “You take us two years ago to this game, we played a pretty decent first half… And then we had an awful, awful third quarter here in ‘19. We really challenged the guys. We knew we needed to come out and establish some momentum. We felt like we were close to doing that.

“Offensively we had been playing well, knew we could get some momentum. Being able to back that up with the stop and a couple of scores there was obviously huge.”

The pair of scores on each side of the halftime break also took the raucous Wildcat crowd out of the game for a big chunk of the third quarter.

“When you close out the half with some points and you come back in and do the same thing to them, the crowd was really silent,” wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “I don’t know if you all can hear it or not but there’s silence out there. We’re going out there working and moving the ball down the field. It was great for us.”

Despite the improved play, there is still plenty for OU to clean up.

The strong start to the third quarter ultimately proved to be the difference, but not before the Sooners gave up a 54-yard pass to set up a K-State touchdown which cut the lead back down to 10. Then a Tyrese Robinson dead-ball personal foul after a score set up another huge momentum swing in the fourth quarter as the kickoff getting moved back 15 yards opened the door for a house call by Wildcats kick returner Malik Knowles.

“I think the two biggest plays in the game — we get up multiple scores and then we immediately give up two huge plays,” Riley said. “We give up the long throw after going up 17 the first time. Then we go up again and we get the penalty after the touchdown, you’ve gotta kick it from backed up.”

Though Riley felt the kick coverage could have been a bit better to prevent the long touchdown toward the end, he said it just highlighted how the Sooners need to raise their game to truly kill off games for good.

“When you have that momentum and you get that separation, that’s when you’ve gotta be at your best,” he said.

But Oklahoma took their first step. Having the score yo-yo between a 10-point lead and a 17-point lead is much more manageable than constantly being in one-possession battles, and the Sooners will have to be able to do the same thing to maximize any momentum they get next Saturday against the No. 21-ranked Texas Longhorns.

“For this group this year, not comparing to any other group any year, this was the best, most complete game we’ve played,” Riley said. “We played complete ball against a good group.”

