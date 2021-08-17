Oklahoma's Transfer OL Must Learn Fast

Bill Bedenbaugh said he teaches the total concept of a play, which might be different than what some transfers have been taught at other schools.

Over the last two seasons, Oklahoma got plenty of help from offensive linemen who transferred in from other schools.

In 2019, R.J. Proctor was an ideal utility man from Virginia, playing both guard and tackle, delivering starting reps when needed and quality depth throughout his one season as a graduate transfer.

Last year, Chris Murray did much the same after using the transfer portal out of UCLA. He provided depth at center behind Creed Humphrey and got plenty of important snaps at guard.

Now Bill Bedenbaugh has what appears to be a likely starter at arguably the most important position on the line — left tackle. That’s where Wanya Morris is slated to spend the 2021 season after starting for two years at Tennessee. Bedenbaugh is also looking for a place to get snaps for Arizona transfer Robert Congel, who could be a center or a guard.

Bedenbaugh said last week there’s likely a steep learning curve for transfers trying to play on his offensive line in Lincoln Riley’s system, but said he sticks with teaching basic football.

“Whether it’s right or wrong, I teach the total concept,” Bedenbaugh said. “Obviously, you gotta focus on your position. But I teach the total concept of the play.”

It’s a little different for an experienced player like Morris, for instance, than it is for a true freshman like Savion Byrd or Cullen Montgomery. Riley says players who come in through the transfer portal arrive with a more focused attitude, built-in maturity and a certain professionalism about how they go about their business.

True freshmen offensive linemen, meanwhile, need more time not only to build their bodies, emotional maturity and mental toughness, but they also need to grow their knowledge of the game.

Morris comes in with a heightened sense of urgency: if he has a good junior year, the former 5-star prospect might become a coveted NFL Draft pick. Likewise with Congel, who’s a senior.

Transfers could have only a few months to learn a new system or they might never see the field. The transition is real.

“They gotta understand formations, they gotta understand defenses,” Bedenbaugh said. “They have to understand coverages, they have to understand all those things. Because when you do — now, it’s hard, it’s not easy. That’s why it takes some guys a little bit, even a talented guy, maybe take him a little bit longer to start here — because there’s so much that goes into it. It’s not ‘Line up and block that guy right there.’ You gotta understand the formation we’re in, the defense they’re in, the play that we have, where it’s designed to go and how things are going to fit. So it is a little bit tougher.”

Tyrese Robinson, a two-year starter at guard, has been working at tackle as well this camp because he’s been around and he knows the roots of the offensive concepts. Robinson said Montgomery and Byrd came in ready to work but acknowledged they’re young.

“They’ve been having a great summer,” Robinson said. “They’re getting their bodies right, getting ready for this camp. There’s some competition on this line. We need some young cats to step up so we can have more depth on the line and keep moving forward.”

But looking back at last season, Robinson said Murray’s arrival from UCLA made an immediate and lasting impression — one that he had battled in the Division I football trenches before.

“Chris has that dog mentality,” Robinson said. “He plays dirty, he plays physical. It can always help us. He’s a great guy on and off the field. And he’s been working hard this summer just learning the playbook a lot more than last year.”

It’s that learning part that transfers have to conquer to get on the field and play for Bedenbaugh. At OU, in Riley’s playbook, the game is as cerebral as it is physical.

“I would say that is probably the toughest thing for them to do and understand,” Bedenbaugh said. “Because a lot of these guys haven’t done those things before. It’s just, ‘Hey, this is the play, this is what you’re doing.’ I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but I don’t know how you play football like that. You gotta have an understanding.

“But with that being said, it does take a little bit longer.”

