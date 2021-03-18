FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
One starter will miss 'majority' of practice, but Oklahoma is otherwise healthy for spring

Sooners came out of the season healthy, so offseason surgeries have been light
Lincoln Riley revealed some good news for Oklahoma fans on Thursday.

Spring practice opens on Monday, and injuries are, at the moment, minimal.

OU ended the 2020 season relatively healthy, so there wasn’t a big number of players who needed the typical round of postseason surgeries.

“We'll have the majority of the roster available in full for spring,” Riley said during a video press conference. “Don't anticipate too many guys missing serious time.”

And the Sooners’ one exception doesn’t need a whole lot of spring practice anyway.

“I think Pat Fields is probably the main one,” Riley said. “He had a little clean-up procedure that he's getting ready to have that he'll miss the majority if not all of spring ball.”

Fields, a two-year starter from Tulsa Union and one of two captains on the team last year, is prepping for his senior season in 2021. So getting him a lot of work over the next month is pretty low on Oklahoma’s priority list.

“Something that's pretty minor,” Riley said, “but we'll go ahead and get that cleaned up and if we get him some for the end of spring ball, great, if not, then he'll be certainly full go, ready to go as we jump into our summer period.

“Everybody else, doing pretty well. We had a handful of guys who had different things done after the season that are all doing very well and feel like we're gonna have most guys as full participants in the spring, which is obviously exciting for us. Looking forward to it."

