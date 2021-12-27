Oregon Offense Readying to Face 'Challenging' Oklahoma Defense

The Ducks' offense was very complimentary of what they've seen from OU on tape ahead of Wednesday's Alamo Bowl.

SAN ANTONIO — Even without defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the Oregon Ducks still have great respect for the Oklahoma defense.

The No.14-ranked Ducks are preparing for a battle against the No. 16 Sooners on Wednesday night, no matter who is on the sidelines or actually trotting out onto the field.

“They do a great job with their pressures and they mix up the coverages, play some zone, some man and some combination coverages,” Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead said during his Alamo Bowl press conference on Sunday. “Between those three things, the pre-snap movement, the post-snap stunts and line games from the front and mixture of coverages, they make it a very challenging team for which to prepare.”

The opt-outs of OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, as well as rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah have made the preparation process a little more complicated, but Moorhead said the Ducks are still expecting an aggressive front on Wednesday night.

“I think there will be some different faces in there,” Moorhead said, “but at the end of the day these are all young men who were recruited by the University of Oklahoma, and the roster is filled with 4- and 5-star guys.

“Just like us, I'm sure they espouse a next-man-in mentality, so we have a depth chart, we have guys that we're anticipating that we're going to see, but at the end of the day they're still going to be running their defense, and the things they do present an incredible challenge for us offensively.”

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth said the thing that stood out to him most about the OU defense on film was how disciplined the front seven stay despite all the stunting and extra movement the Sooners employ up front.

“A lot of the time when you play teams that like to move, they get out of gaps and they can kind of get out of sorts there,” Forsyth said. “But this team, you watch it and they hit their gaps. So the front seven is as good as anybody in the country.”

The Ducks are wary of the back end of Oklahoma’s defense as well. Quarterback Anthony Brown highlighted the OU secondary’s ability to make game-changing plays in the passing game as something he’ll have to be careful about in the Alamo Bowl.

“Very physical, talented,” Brown said. “They play through the ball. Very instinctive. They've made some plays I would say where sometimes they take a lot of risk, which can be a good and a bad thing, but they've been good with it all year.

“Other than that, I just feel like we just have to step up to the challenge because they are talented.”

The compliments will stop flowing when both teams take the field Wednesday night, but each side will share a healthy respect as Oklahoma and Oregon battle to finish the year on a high.

“They're loaded with 4- and 5-star guys,” Forsyth said. “They're the reason Oklahoma is always one of the best in the country.

“… They've got a lot of talent, so it'll be a great challenge for us.”

