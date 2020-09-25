Oklahoma, Kansas State cleared for action; game will proceed as scheduled

It's official: Big 12 play will begin on Saturday.

Both Oklahoma and Kansas State have been cleared for play and maintained the conference's personnel minimums, meaning that Saturday's 11 a.m. game between the two teams will be played as scheduled.

There had been growing doubt throughout the week that the Wildcats would have enough players healthy, but Chris Klieman's squad apparently managed to fend off attrition.

The Sooners tweeted Friday afternoon to confirm that the game was on.

Last year in Manhattan, Kansas State toppled Oklahoma 48-41 in a stunning upset victory. Though the Wildcats lose several starters from last year's team, they return starting quarterback Skylar Thompson and star defensive end Wyatt Hubert.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will get his first start against an FBS opponent. The redshirt freshman went 14-for-17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the Sooners' season-opening win over Missouri State.

