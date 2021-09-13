OU Commit Jacob Sexton Enjoying Dream Start to 2021 Season

Jacob Sexton couldn’t have asked for a better start to his fall.

After committing to the Oklahoma Sooners in July, Sexton’s Deer Creek Antlers have stormed out to a 3-0 start, including an impressive 35-14 victory over the Yukon Millers this past Friday at Miller Stadium in Yukon.

“Man it’s been great,” Sexton told SI Sooners after the victory. “3-0 is a great way to start the season so I’m really fired up for this season and what this team can do.

“Last year we got beat really bad by (Yukon) and came out and dominated tonight. It was great.”

Sexton said since his commitment, he’s just been focused on improving every aspect of his game, as well as getting better with his team as they look to chase a State Championship in 2021.

“I’d say just overall I’ve been working on everything,” he said. “Really looking forward to these next couple of games and everything, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“I think we’re on a great track for it. The team’s doing great, they’re fired up and ready to go.”

The 6-foot-5, 4-star offensive tackle is one of three offensive linemen who are verbally committed to the Sooners in the 2022 class, joining offensive tackle Jake Taylor and center Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter. As a whole, Sexton said he was really excited with how the 2022 class is shaping up.

“I think it had a lot juice there in early July. We were flying,” he said. “We had a whole bunch of commits get picked up and I think it’s great. I think we’re building a good team right now in the 2022 class.”

Since committing, Sexton said he’s been able to take even more time to grow his relationship with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh as well as with the rest of his fellow 2022 commits, and he’s relishing the chance to play in the SEC at Oklahoma.

“We’ve been talking a whole bunch and I’ve gotten to know the commits a lot more on the offensive line so I think that’s going to be a really solid group,” he said. “Pretty young group coming into the SEC, I think it’s going to be a really good set up for us.

“I’m fired up for that part.”

Ultimately, Sexton said he’s been really pleased with how he’s been able to focus since making his commitment announcement, as he no longer has to keep up with all of the coaching staffs or anything of the sort, and he can just focus on Oklahoma and making those improvements that will translate to the football field at Deer Creek this year and beyond.

“It’s been great,” Sexton said. “Starting out from when I committed, it’s just been so much better talking to just one school, being able to communicate better with them and not having to keep up with everybody else. But I think it’s been really great.

“The fanbase is great. They blow up your social media and are really supportive. I’ve talked to some players. They’ve been out to some of these games that I’ve been playing in and come say what’s up so it’s been great.”