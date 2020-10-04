OU-Iowa State Q1 Report

AMES, Iowa — Turns out Spencer Rattler can run after all.

Reluctant to go for positive gains in Oklahoma’s first two games (he had 12 carries for 27 yards), the Sooners’ redshirt freshman quarterback scrambled away from danger and launched himself into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run on Saturday night against Iowa State to give OU a 10-3 lead in the first quarter.

The TD culminated a 10-play, 85-yard drive after the teams traded field goals.

No. 18-ranked OU (1-1) came in a 7-point favorite over the Cyclones. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and OU’s Lincoln Riley have played their first three head-to-head games in a virtual standstill, with OU winning two of the first three by a total margin of 4 points.

The Sooners are coming off a 38-35 home loss to Kansas State last week, while Iowa State is coming off a road victory over TCU last week.

The Sooners started fast on Saturday night, with an 8-yard Rattler pass to Jeremiah Hall, a 10-yard run by T.J. Pledger, and a 51-yard deep ball over the middle from Rattler to Charleston Rambo.

But Rambo was tackled at the Iowa State 6-yard line by Kyle Tayvonn, and after a 5-yard run by Pledger, two running plays up the middle gained no ground and Gabe Brkic came on for an 18-yard field goal that put the Sooners ahead 3-0.

Iowa State answered with a field goal of its own on its next drive after Pat Fields dropped an interception on third down. Connor Assalley’s 35-yard field goal made it 3-3.

During pregame warmups, news broke that defensive end Ronnie Perkins’ NCAA suspension had been granted and he would plays next week against Texas, but while Perkins was on the sideline on Saturday night, he did not suit up.

There was no word on the status of the two other suspended players, Trejan Bridges or Rhamondre Stevenson.

