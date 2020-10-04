OU-Iowa State Q2 Report

AMES, Iowa — After a strong start last week against Kansas State, Oklahoma’s defense was shaken to its core.

But Saturday night at Iowa State, against a deep and dynamic Cyclones offense, the Sooners defense rebounded well — before one missed tackle caused a sudden relapse.

Brendan Radley-Hiles whiffed on a quick-hitch throw from Brock Purdy to Tarique Milton, and Milton whirled and turned it into a 42-yard gain. That sparked an Iowa State offense that had been largely limited up until then and ultimately led to the Cyclones’ first touchdown.

Tight end Dylan Soehner’s trick-play pass to Chase Allen gained 28 yards and put Iowa State in the red zone, and Breece Hall punched it in from two yards out to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 17-13.

The Sooners quickly got downfield for a field goal attempt, but Gabe Brkic’s 54-yard attempt drifted just left. It was Brkic’s first career miss (and his second attempt this year after making one in the first quarter) after going 17-of-17 last season.

OU had forced field goals on each of Iowa State’s first two possessions, then rose up and got a three-and-out as the Sooners seized a 17-6 lead early in the second quarter.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy was pressured throughout the first half and was forced to either pass under duress or throw the football away. But the quick throw to Milton loosened things up and gave Iowa State life.

A promising Cyclones drive — which featured 21- and 22-yard catches by Norman North product Charlie Kolar — stalled and produced a Connor Assalley field goal that cut Oklahoma’s lead to 10-6.

But anything Iowa State can do with its tight ends, Oklahoma showed it can do better with its H-backs.

After Kolar’s big drive, the Sooners unleaded their own Big Boy Package: a 31-yard completion to Austin Stogner as Rattler beat the blitz with a perfect lob throw down the left hashmark; a 14-yard Rattler-to-Stogner completion across the middle; and a 4-yard play-action pass to Jeremiah Hall for a touchdown that put OU up 17-6.

The teams traded field goals on their opening drives, and Rattler’s scramble and leap into the end zone put the Sooners up 10-3 in the first quarter.

