OU-Kansas: Game Book

NORMAN — SI Sooners notebook from Oklahoma’s 62-9 victory over Kansas:

Rattler Gets Rattled

It was a moment of hubris, and probably one that Spencer Rattler regrets.

The end zone had opened up. Rattler decided to run the ball in. He slowed up. He saw a safety coming over to get in his way. Rather than open himself up to a potentially big hit on the goal line, Rattler leaned into his attacker — throwing his left shoulder in a KU’s Ricky Thomas.

Not an ideal scenario for any quarterback.

Spencer Rattler, right before his big hit and touchdown Pool photo / Ty Russell

The collision was significant. Rattler ended up with a bruised hip, and after he took himself out briefly on the Sooners’ next series, Lincoln Riley let him have two more series and then sat Rattler down himself.

“Yeah, I got hit pretty good on my hip,” Rattler said. “So, my hip pointer, just under my rib cage. It just kinda feels like a bad bruise. I couldn't really finish ... you could tell, I didn't have any of my power the whole second half, and after that on some of the completions as well. I was probably playing at 50 percent, but sometimes you gotta toughen it out and go out there and just help the team in whatever way you can, but luckily, nothing serious. Just a bruise.”

That’s good news for No. 19 OU (5-2). The Sooners have next weekend off as they prepare for a Bedlam showdown in two weeks with No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1). Rattler continues to be among the national leaders in passing yards, efficiency, completion percentage and touchdowns, and having him diminished for the OSU game would hinder Oklahoma’s hopes of running the table and returning to the Big 12 title game.

“I didn’t know he was gonna lay it on the line for us all the time, no matter the situation,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson. “I really applaud him for that one.”

Rattler finished the game 15-of-27 for 212 yards with one touchdown, one interception — and one painful rushing touchdown.

“I thought he played OK,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “Made some really, really good plays. Had the one bad decision in the scramble situation, he and (Jeremiah) Hall weren't on the same page. We were just a tick off, missed a couple throws. Had a couple throws that were really good throws that we just didn't make the play on, so he was solid. Certainly could have played better.

“We had some more great opportunities out there, but once again, I thought he managed it well. I thought he saw things well. I thought he was in the right place the majority of the night again. It was a solid night. He can play better but it was certainly winning football.”

And about the injury? He got hurt in the second quarter, and it was 31-3 at halftime. He played the first series of the third quarter and produced a field goal to make it 34-3 (Rattler was 4-of-6 for 36 yards). And he played another series that resulted in a touchdown that pushed it to 41-3. (He went 1-of-3 for 14 yards). And that was it. Riley had seen enough.

“It was just a little sore,” Riley said. “I think just trying to get through and finish on his throws, you could tell it was affecting him just a little bit. He was able at the end of his (time in the) game to start getting it loosened back up and started throwing the ball fine again there at the end. He was fine. Had he not been, had the game not been out of hand, we certainly would have left him in.

Riley said he spoke with Rattler about the soreness and “he was ready to play. He relies on me for those decisions. As long as I knew he was physically able, and feeling fine, ready to play, which he certainly was, at that point it didn’t become about the injury. I would have pulled him out at the exact same time I did had he not gotten hit and been a little bit sore. He was feeling good enough at that point, it was a non-factor.”

Rhamondzilla Devours Kansas

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson can play in a maximum of five regular season games, but he’s making the most of his abbreviated season.

After scoring three touchdowns last week at Texas Tech, Stevenson was virtually unstoppable on Saturday night against the Jayhawks. He amassed 164 yards from scrimmage on just 15 touches. He led the Sooners with 104 yards rushing on just 11 attempts (and scored twice) and he led the Sooners with four catches for 60 yards.

“He can do it all,” Rattler said. You saw tonight … catching the ball one-handed, making guys miss.”

Rhamondre Stevenson scores again Pool photo / Josh Gateley

Stevenson is 6-foot, 245 pounds and a rare combination of agility and power. He didn’t go down on first contact all night, but he actually didn’t usually have first contact until well down the field because he also runs with elite vision and awareness.

“I really pride myself in that,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been (that way) since high school and JC, and DeMarco Murray instilling that in me. You have to make the first person miss, whether you break the tackle or juke and make them miss. You can never let the first person tackle you.”

“Yeah, he's probably most similar to Samaje (Perine),” Riley said. “Very similar build. Kind of a low, stocky, low center of gravity, very difficult to tackle and wrap up, and then has some big play ability to go with that. Catches the ball pretty well. So he's a good player. He is. He's a talented kid. I think his best ball is certainly ahead of him but he's a great combination.

“When you get a guy that's tough to tackle and has some breakaway and catches the ball pretty good and is able to jump cut right and left, great feet — it's a good combination.”

“I think the two weeks I’ve been back, I’ve been hungry,” Stevenson said. “Just not playing those five games at the beginning of the season, so I’m just hungry to play.”

Just Do It … Like Ronnie Perkins

It’s indisputable that having Ronnie Perkins back on the OU defensive line frees up other guys for one-on-blocking. Perkins ability to defeat his blocker and get into the opposing backfield simply draws more attention away from everyone else.

That partly explains the Sooners’ explosion of nine quarterback sacks on Saturday.

But there’s another explanation for why Nik Bonitto collected three QB sacks, and Isaiah Thomas had 1.5, and why Marcus Stripling had 1.5, and why 10 players in all contributed tackles for loss.

Ronnie Perkins chases Jadon Daniels Pool photo / Josh Gateley

The fact is that Perkins plays at an amplitude that his teammates have to try to match. He exhorts them to give more effort. He makes them better just being on the field with them.

“Yeah, I think some of that stuff is infectious. It just is,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. “… When a guy next to you's playing physical, all of a sudden that becomes the expectation. Obviously you want more than one guy doing it and all those things, but I think certainly in Ronnie's case, it creates the standard for how it should be done and what happens when you turn on the video: it becomes real self-evident when one guy's playing at this speed and everyone else is playing at this speed.

“if you're a competitor at all, you're going to say, ‘Well, I need to raise my game because I need to look like that guy.’ … Best-case scenario we're talking about 11 different guys in all those different realms, whether it's in the linebacker room — you think back to a year ago; we'd look awfully slow next to Kenneth Murray. For real reasons.

“I do, Nik Bonitto getting three sacks tonight, I'd hope he would thank Ronnie for some of that, too.”

Said Perkins, “I feel like I had a pretty good game. I got in the backfield a lot and made a couple of plays. It was really good to help my defense. I’m just happy that we got the win.”

Perkins said he was freed up this week, not having to stress over whether he could play or not. Last week, recall, his suspension was lifted on Friday night before the Tech game.

“Pretty much I didn't have a lot of thinking to do,” Perkins said. “I was pretty much able to go practice with a clear mind without having a toss-up of not knowing if I'd play so I was pretty much able to focus and lock in on everything for this whole week. And also I was able to fix some of the stuff that I felt like I did bad on last week. I was able to fix some of the stuff for this week. It definitely gave me a clear mind and a better picture of what was going to happen this weekend for me.”



Welcome Back

He didn’t play very many snaps. And he only caught one pass — though it was a 33-yard gain.

But Jadon Haselwood’s return from an ACL injury — after just six months — could be a significant boon to the OU offense down the road.

Haselwood was one of the most highly regarded regarded recruits in school history when he arrived as a 5-star prospect last season. As a true freshman, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound produce of Ellenwood, GA, caught 19 passes for 272 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Jadon Haselwood Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If he can return to form at some point this season — most successful ACL rehabs now take around seven months, so he’s obviously ahead of schedule — then Haselwood is capable of delivering big plays for a big-play offense.

“It's great to have Jadon back,” Rattler said. “I mean, he's such a weapon for our offense. I'm kind of mad I didn't get him the ball tonight enough, but I'll make that a point here in the upcoming weeks, because he's going to (have) a big role in our offense. Getting him the ball is definitely going to be something that I need to do. It's great to have him back. Him with all the other receivers, it's a great combo out there.”

“Great to have him back,” Riley echoed. “He was a little rusty, which is obviously to be expected. Pretty remarkable, his turnaround. But he’ll get better. It was good to kind of get that first one under his belt. I thought he did a good job. This bye week will be a great time for him, because he can really get a ton of great work on the field. He’ll, no

question, continue to become a bigger and bigger factor as we go on.”

Fumble Clarification

When Brendan Radley-Hiles got an interception to end KU’s third possession (after Tre Brown got a pick to end the first), it seemed that the OU defense would be feasting all day on takeaways.

KU, being ranked among the bottom in the nation with 10 giveaways, seemed only too happy to oblige.

But KU wideout Daniel Hinshaw made a heads-up play when he snuck up behind Radley-Hiles and chopped the ball out, forcing a fumble that his Jayhawks teammates recovered.

Brendan Radley-Hiles Pool photo / Josh Gateley

The play was reviewed and determined that Radley-Hiles hadn’t stepped out of bounds yet when he lost possession of the football — the margin was razor-thin.

But Hinshaw had clearly stepped on the sideline out of bounds before punching the ball out. With strict rules about establishing oneself inbounds before contacting the football — for receivers, for kick returns, and for defenders coming from too far off the sideline — it seemed logical that once Hinshaw touched the ball while his feet were out of bounds, then that meant the ball was out of bounds, too.

Not so, Riley clarified.

“The officials were very clear on it,” Riley said. “Honestly, it’s a play, I don’t know, in all the football in all the years, I’ve ever seen happen. But they were very clear that you can cause a fumble, even if you are out of bounds. Now, if your hand was to stay on the ball long term or anything like that, then it wouldn’t. But if it’ just one single action, and the ball’s knocked out.”

Riley was right to wonder. There were multiple replay stoppages that seemed entirely unnecessary, and the game itself 3 hours, 46 minutes. But this time, apparently, they got it right.

“I don’t know the rule. I fully admit it. I can’t ever remember seeing that happen. But our officials on the sideline communicated well. And they were very, very sure of their decision. But they certainly seem very certain.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.