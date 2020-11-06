OU-Kansas: Our Picks

John Hoover

The Sooners’ last two games with Kansas were not what you might recall. OU won just 45-20 in Lawrence last year, and in 2018, with Ruffin McNeill trying to hold on as interim defensive coordinator, OU prevailed just 55-40. Those KU teams had Pooka Williams, though, and he scorched the Sooners for 252 yards and 137 yards rushing in his two games versus OU. He’s opted out this year, which cripples the Jayhawks’ chances of moving the football Saturday afternoon. Spencer Rattler has an understatedly good day, Theo Wease finally finds the end zone, and the Sooners run for nearly 300 yards as the defense comes painfully close to another shutout.

FINAL: Oklahoma 55, Kansas 3

Parker Thune

With Williams no longer anchoring the Kansas backfield, the Jayhawks have a stunning dearth of playmakers on the offensive side of the football. This Oklahoma defense is beginning to jell, and I fully expect them to keep KU's offense stuck in neutral on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rattler won't encounter much resistance in the passing game, and I'd be shocked if he throws the ball more than 20 times in this contest. Expect a heavy dose of Rhamondre Stevenson as Oklahoma gets him acclimated to a full game's workload. If he gets 25 carries, I believe he breaks the 200-yard barrier with ease.

FINAL: Oklahoma 59, Kansas 7

Caroline Grace Estes

The Sooners seem to have gotten their groove back after two big wins against TCU and Texas Tech. Through those games, Lincoln Riley has become more comfortable with taking risks on the long ball on third down. The chemistry is starting to click on all three sides and although there’s no erasing the adversity and embarrassment of the past, OU can still make a case for themselves by winning big.

FINAL: Oklahoma 42, Kansas 14

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.