OU-Kansas: Q1 Report

NORMAN — Oklahoma got two takeaways and an almost effortless touchdown in the opening quarter against Kansas on Saturday — and leads only 14-0.

After Tre Brown’s third-down interception ended KU’s first drive, the No. 19-ranked Sooners scored three plays later on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to Austin Stogner. Stogner leaked across the formation and was wide open for the score.

That play was set up by a 19-yard screen pass to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run with 1:26 on the clock. It was Stevenson's first TD at home since last year's game against Texas Tech on Sept. 28, 2019.

OU’s other takeaway was an interception by Brendan Radley-Hiles, but he was stripped of the ball at the end of his runback and fumbled bak to KU.

Saturday’s game marked the Sooners’ first home game in six weeks. OU’s last time at Owen Field was a 38-35 loss to Kansas State back on Sept. 26.

It also marked the return of sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood from an offseason knee injury. Haselwood tweeted Friday he was back, and he played a handful of plays in the opening period.

