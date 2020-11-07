SI.com
AllSooners
OU-Kansas: Q3 Report

John. E. Hoover

NORMAN — With Spencer Rattler a little dinged up Saturday, Oklahoma turned its third-quarter offense over to Rhamondre Stevenson against Kansas.

Stevenson — back just last week from a six-game, 11-month suspension — responded with his first 100-yard game in more than a year and helped the Sooners build a 41-3 lead.

Stevenson finished the third quarter with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

Q3.2

In fact, Stevenson’s last 100-yard game was last year’s 45-20 OU win over the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Oct. 5, 2019.

Stevenson also led the Sooners in receiving with four catches for 60 yards.

OU’s offense needed his power and elusiveness after Rattler was shaken up on a touchdown run late in the second quarter.

Q3

Rattler took off on a scramble and lowered his shoulder — his left non-throwing shoulder — to plow over Kansas free safety Ricky Thomas for an Oklahoma touchdown that put the Sooners up 21-0.

On the Sooners’ next drive, he took himself of the game and got some brief treatment on the sideline. He returned after halftime and played two series before giving way to Tanner Mordecai.

Rattler finished the third quarter with 212 yards on 15-of-27 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

The prognosis looked less promising for tight end Austin Stogner, who caught a pass late in the second quarter and took a hard hit on his legs. He limped off the field, then came back to the sideline after halftime but didn’t play after the big hit.

On the play before his touchdown run, Rattler threw into the end zone for Jadon Haselwood, but a pass interference penalty against KU’s Gavin Potter prevented what would have been a triumphant moment for Haselwood, who was playing in his first game of the season after suffering an offseason knee injury in April.

No. 19-ranked OU (4-2) stopped winless Kansas (0-6) on a fourth-down gamble immediately after Rattler’s TD run and took over at the KU 27, but the Sooners could only manage the field goal to extend the lead to 24-0.

Rattler’s 20-yard TD throw to Stogner put the Sooners on the scoreboard after Tre Brown’s interception ended KU’s first possession, and Stevenson’s 13-yard run gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Brendan Radley-Hiles also had a first-half interception, but had the ball stripped and fumbled it back to the Jayhawks.

Football

